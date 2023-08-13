CINCINNATI — Whether your prefer to catch bass, trout, catfish or other varieties of fish, the Tri-State area is home to some solid fishing spots.

The Tri-State has places perfect for kids, a relaxing day boating on the water or even waterways and lakes for sport fishing. Majority of the fishing locations, but not all, require state fishing licenses. You can purchase Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky fishing licenses for varying prices depending on your age and how long of a license you purchase.

So grab your poles and tackle boxes because here are the Top 9 fishing spots in the Tri-State area:

Winton Woods Lake

A massive lake sitting within the Springfield Township park, Winton Woods Lake has 175 acres of open water to fish in. Anglers can rent row, pedal, motor and pontoon boats to fish on, as well as kayaks and canoes.

The lake requires an Ohio state fishing license to fish in, but anglers can expect catfish, bass, bluegill and crappie in the waters.

Miami Whitewater Forest Lake

Spanning 85 acres, Miami Whitewater Forest Lake has plenty of room for dozens and dozens of fishers. The lake's boathouse offers row, pedal, motor and pontoon boats, as well as kayaks, for rent. Those with licensed private canoes and kayaks are also permitted on the lake. For those that don't want to head out onto the water itself, there's also bank fishing available.

Past anglers have caught bass, catfish, bluegill and more in the lake, which is open to fishing daily from dawn until dusk. For those interested in heading to the lake, remember that you do need an Ohio state fishing license.

Triple Creek

Home to not just a fishing pond, but also four softball fields and hiking trails, Triple Creek, which is located on Buell Road, is a great place for a day of fun.

The neighborhood pond is a perfect place for kids to learn how to fish — and it even hosts the Kids' Fishing Derby every April. Also, no fishing license is needed at Triple Creek, and the fish caught in the pond can be kept.

Alexandria Community Park Lake

Located in Campbell County, Alexandria Community Park Lake has a variety of fish for any angler looking for a bite — but don't forget your state fishing license. The 9-acre lake has largemouth bass, rainbow trout, bluegill, redear sunfish, blue catfish and channel catfish. Grass carp can also be caught, but they must be released immediately because they're stocked to control aquatic vegetation.

The lake park has no boating and only allows fishing during daylight hours. There's also a handicap-accessible fishing pier.

Mill Creek

Stretching roughly 28 miles from Butler County to the Ohio River in Cincinnati, the Mill Creek has plenty of fishing opportunities. Outside of the main stem of the Mill Creek, there's also more than 327 miles of watershed streams.

The Mill Creek boasts multiple different fish species, including largemouth and smallmouth bass, common carp, bluegill and more. The diverse fish population means that you're more than likely to have a satisfying fishing day no matter your schedule.

East Fork Lake

Set within Clermont County's East Fork State Park, East Fork Lake, also known as William H. Harsha Lake, spans a vast 2,160 acres. The lake allows for unlimited horsepower boating and is a perfect place for fishing. A fishing license is required, and those in need of one can purchase a license at the park office on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The lake is home to both largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie and bluegill. There's also hybrid striped bass for sport anglers. For those headed to the lake, they can locate a fishing pier on the North Short Boat Ramp area.

Ohio River

The Ohio River seems like a no-brainer when it comes to fishing in the Tri-State, and there's plenty of parks and access points where anglers can bank fish or launch a boat.

Fernbank Park is a quiet spot for bank fishing, but if you want to head onto the water itself, you can launch boats from Woodland Mound. For those wanting kayak and canoe access, you can ahead to Shawnee Lookout. There's also plenty of landings to fish from, including Brown County's Aberdeen landing, Ripley landing and White Oak Creek Marina, as well as many more.

Those fishing in the river can expect a wide variety of species, including bass, sauger, walleye, catfish, crappie and more.

To fish in the Ohio River, anglers need a fishing license. Indiana and Kentucky have an agreement that each will recognize the other state's licenses while fishing on the main stem of the river. Kentucky and Ohio have the same agreement. There is currently no agreement between Indiana and Ohio.

Camp Ernst Lake

Located in Burlington, Camp Ernst Lake is a great spot for those wanting to catch bluegill and catfish. The 22-acre lake requires a Kentucky state fishing license, and only trolling motors are permitted on the water.

For those wanting to stay on land, Camp Ernst Lake also has a handicap-accessible fishing pier.

Lake Isabella

A quiet place to relax and enjoy some fishing, Lake Isabella is one of the few places in Hamilton County that doesn't require a fishing license. While you don't need a license, any interested anglers will need to purchase a fishing ticket. One ticket is required per person.

The lake is stocked weekly from March through October with catfish, trout, bluegill and perch. The park also hosts fishing tournaments for adults and children, summer day camps and group fishing clinics.