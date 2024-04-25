Top 9 day trips to take from Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati and the surrounding Tri-State area has so much to offer, but sometimes it's refreshing to explore somewhere new.

Throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, there are tons of exciting towns and experiences just a few hours outside of the Cincinnati area — and we're talking other than big cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Louisville.

Whether you're looking for fun hikes or cool shopping experiences, here are the Top 9 day trips you can take from Cincinnati:

Yellow Springs

Distance from Cincinnati: 1 hour 11 minutes

Located just north of Dayton, Yellow Springs is full of eclectic shops, galleries, restaurants and more. Outside of the downtown area, there are plenty of bike trails along the Little Miami Scenic Trail and hiking spots in Glen Helen and other areas. Yellow Springs is also often home to festivals, markets, street fairs and other events.

Santa Claus, Indiana

Distance from Cincinnati: 2 hours 36 minutes

Have you ever wanted to experience the magic of Christmas year round? Then head to Santa Claus, Indiana. The Christmas-themed town is also home to Holiday World amusement park and Splashin' Safari water park. Outside of the amusement and water park, Santa Claus also has restaurants, shops and a museum that tells the origin of the town and its name.

Red River Gorge

Distance from Cincinnati: 1 hour 58 minutes

With more than 100 natural sandstone arches, Red River Gorge, which lies within Daniel Boone National Forest, is a gorgeous oasis for hiking, rock climbing, camping and more just a couple hours away from Cincinnati. The gorge has plenty of popular hiking trails that vary in difficulty for all experience levels. There's also zipline tours, underground kayak tours and more to enjoy.

Ohio Caverns

Distance from Cincinnati: 1 hour 47 minutes

Known as "America's most colorful caverns," the Ohio Caverns are roughly two hours north of Cincinnati. Guests can take a tour of two different parts of the underground caverns in the summer and one part in the winter. The tours feature stalactites and other formations that were first explored in 1897.

Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Distance from Cincinnati: Varies

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is a unique day trip, because it's truly what you make of it. The Tri-State area has plenty of stops from the bourbon trail stops, but the further distillery is roughly 4 hours from Cincinnati. In between, there are plenty of distilleries, such as Woodford Reserve in Versailles, Maker's Mark in Loretto, Four Roses in Lawrenceburg and many more. For the full map of Kentucky Bourbon Trail stops, click here.

Hocking Hills State Park

Distance from Cincinnati: 2 hours 11 minutes

Located in Logan, Ohio, Hocking Hills State Park is a breathtaking state park that's only a couple hours away from Cincinnati. There are cabins at the park that could be rented out for a longer trip, but those just exploring for the day will want to experience highlights like Old Man's Cave and Ash Cave. Cedar Falls is also a park highlight that showcases some beautiful rock walls and waterfalls.

Little Nashville

Distance from Cincinnati: 2 hours 2 minutes

Wanting to enjoy Nashville without driving all the way to Tennessee? Well, head on out to Nashville, Indiana AKA Little Nashville. The town, which is located in Brown County, is known for its various locally-owned shops and stores where shoppers can find everything from handcrafted jewelry to furniture, clothing and more. There's also plenty of restaurants and entertainment throughout the town, as well.

The Wilds - Cumberland, OH

Distance from Cincinnati: 2 hours 51 minutes

Rhinos, giraffes and cheetahs in Ohio? You read that correctly. The Wilds is one of the largest conservation centers in the world, spanning 10,000 acres east of Columbus. Endangered and threatened species, such as zebras, ostriches and African painted dogs, roam the park. Guests can either take a tour (there are multiple types) of the park, or there are lodging options for those wanting to spend more than a day there.

Mammoth Cave National Park

Distance from Cincinnati: 3 hours and 3 minutes

Home to the longest cave system in the world, Mammoth Cave National Park is just a few hours from Cincinnati. The park has plenty to experience, including cave tours, hiking, kayaking, fishing, horseback riding and more. Entering the park itself its free and open to the public, but exploring the caves requires tickets. There are multiple different cave tours available, with some lasting as long as 4 hours.