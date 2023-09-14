Top 9 bars near Paycor Stadium to watch the Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — Who Dey! Who Dey! Who Dey think gonna beat them Bengals!

The Cincinnati area bleeds orange and black, and plenty of bars near Paycor Stadium make for a perfect place to watch Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company if you can't get a ticket to the game.

If you aren't lucky with tickets and also don't want to stay in to watch the Bengals at home, here are the Top 9 bars around near Paycor Stadium to catch the game.

Kitty's Sports Grill

When you look up "perfect for game day" in the dictionary, you can see a picture of Kitty's Sports Grill. The restaurant and bar is located directly across the street from Paycor Stadium and has 12 TVs and a projector for game viewing from any angle of the building. The bar itself also reps the Bengals themselves, especially with its massive Bengals mural on the outside of its building.

Milton's The Prospect Hill Tavern

Located on Prospect Hill on the Edge of Mount Auburn and Over-the-Rhine, Milton's is a cozy dive bar that is sure to have the Bengals game on every week — they even sometimes have food during the game. During halftime you can also enjoy pool and shuffleboard on Milton's third floor.

Knockback Nat's

A fan-favorite bar set within Cincinnati's Central Business District, Knockback Nats has been a go-to place for game day since it opened in 2008. The bar has a full menu you can indulge in while watching the game (we recommend their popcorn and wings) and there's TVs running along the top of the entire bar, so no matter where you sit you'll catch every play of the game.

The Banks

Even before the DORA opened at The Banks, the multiple bars and restaurants along The Banks near Paycor Stadium have been a hotspot to watch the Bengals. The Banks provides tons of variety, including The Holy Grail Tavern and Grille's multiple TVs or Condado's margaritas and tacos. If you want to enjoy the fresh air, you can also stand outside and enjoy a DORA beverage while watching the game on the outside projection on Great American Ball Park.

Rhinehaus

Considered Over-the-Rhine's "original sports bar," Rhinehaus is another great option with 14 TVs around the bar to catch the game no matter where you're standing or seated. The bar also has a bigger projector for larger viewing of a game.

Braxton Brewing Co.

Located just across the Ohio River, Covington's Braxton Brewery is sure to have a watch party of sorts for each and every Bengals game. The brewery also has solid food options to enjoy alongside their beers.

O'Malley's In The Alley/The Blind Pig

On the edge of downtown before you reach The Banks, O'Malley's In The Alley is tucked away on Ogden Place in between Race and Vine streets. The Irish pub is small but has plenty of TVs to watch the Bengals game on. The bar also connects to The Blind Pig, which has even more TVs and a patio that looks out over Paycor Stadium.

Queen City Exchange

Guests at Queen City Exchange can enjoy both the stock market of beers and Game Dey. Queen City Exchange, which is located on Court Street, is filled with a long bar with plenty of seating as well as multiple TVs that will have the game playing.

Rhinegeist Brewery

Rhinegeist Brewery's massive taproom is the perfect spot for watching any sports game, especially the Bengals. The brewery is sure to have the game on all TVs and its big screen. Rhinegeist will also have its Jungle Cat beer on draft, in beer buckets and more.