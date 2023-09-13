Olivia Rodrigo coming to nearby Columbus, Lexington as part of 'GUTS' world tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. — While she won't be in Cincinnati, pop star Olivia Rodrigo is coming to nearby Columbus and Lexington as part of her GUTS world tour in 2024.

The Grammy Award-winning singer comes to Nationwide Arena in Columbus on March 22 with opener Chappell Roan.

Rodrigo is then set to perform at Rupp Arena on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. PinkPantheress will serve as the opening act.

"GUTS" is the name of Rodrigo's second studio album, released earlier this month. Her first album, "Sour," topped the US Billboard 200 in 2021 and kickstarted a sold-out tour that stopped in the Queen City.

Tickets are expected to range from $49.50 to $199.50 plus taxes and fees. Fans can register for a verified ticket presale through Sunday, Sept. 17 on Ticketmaster. There is a separate presale for American Express cardholders as well.

