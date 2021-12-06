Olivia Rodrigo bringing 'SOUR Tour' to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — It's brutal out here, but not for Olivia Rodrigo fans. The Grammy-nominated singer is coming to Cincinnati as part of her 2022 "SOUR Tour."

Rodrigo will visit more than 40 cities across North America and Europe starting April 2, stopping at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Friday, April 22 with special guest Gracie Abrams. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. People can register for the verified fan sale through Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

"SOUR" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, breaking the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history. The album features two No. 1 songs, "drivers license" and "good 4 u." All 11 songs on the album have landed in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100.

Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammy Awards, including "Album Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," "Best New Artist" and "Record Of The Year."

RELATED: Tickets on sale for Chappelle's Cincinnati show

RELATED: Will you accept this rose? The Bachelor Live On Stage coming to Cincinnati