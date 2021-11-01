Will you accept this rose? The Bachelor Live On Stage coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Ready for romance? The Bachelor Live On Stage, a live show featuring cast members from recent seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor and Paradise, is coming to Cincinnati in 2022.

The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour will stop at the Taft Theatre March 24, 2022. Hosted by former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, The Bachelor Live On Stage will feature men from recent seasons of The Bachelor franchise as an on-stage bachelor while selected audience members will serve as contestants.

Similar to the show's previous tour, contestants will get to experience an entire season in one night — making limo entrances, going on group dates and experiencing one-on-ones. This time, though, audience members will get to ask questions, make suggestions and cheer on their favorite participants.

"I hope the audience will feel that unique energy, positivity, hope and connection (fingers crossed) that I felt when I joined Bachelor Nation," host Becca Kufrin said in a press release. "I can’t wait to get back out on the road again."

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at the Taft Theatre box office during regular office hours. The current season of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on WCPO 9.