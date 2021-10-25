Dave Chappelle bringing 'Untitled' documentary tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Cincinnati in November as part of his "Untitled" documentary arena tour.

The Ohio resident will screen his "Untitled" documentary at Heritage Bank Center Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The film follows Chappelle as he performs "cornfield concerts" for his community in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder and amid COVID-19 shutdowns. Chappelle and documentarians Julia Reichert

Heritage Bank Center's website said no cellphones are allowed at the show. Upon arrival, guests are required to put phones and smart watches in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. If a guest needs to use their phone, they can access it at Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.

Anyone caught with a cellphone will be immediately removed from the arena. Guests are encouraged to print their tickets for entry.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. In addition to a stop in Cincinnati, Chappelle will screen the documentary in Cleveland and Columbus.

The tour comes after Chappelle's latest Netflix special "The Closer" received criticism for its anti-transgender comments. The Associated Press reported some Netflix employees walked out Wednesday in protest of the special, chanting "Trans lives matter."

