'We must preserve our legacy': Cincinnati actors union holds solidarity rally

CINCINNATI — The local chapter of the SAG-AFTRA union held a solidarity rally Thursday in Washington Park.

Although the Hollywood Writers Strike ended earlier this week, the actors union still doesn’t have a deal. The union and the studios said they will meet Monday for negotiations.

“It’s the last thing we want to do as actors to withhold our services,” member Denise Dal Vera said at the rally. “But that’s the only thing we can do when there’s no agreement."

The union is requesting higher streaming residuals, more base pay and protections against AI.

“If you try to cut us out of this because a computer doesn't need health care, we have a problem,” Dal Vera said.

Local casting director D. Lynn Meyers said the film’s strike has an impact far beyond Hollywood — “it puts hundreds and hundreds of people in the Greater Cincinnati area out of work completely.”

Happening Now: Local SAG-AFTRA members are holding a rally in Washington Park.



Though the writers strike ended yesterday, the actors union is still on strike. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/6lfswrh401 — Andrew Rowan (@andrewrowan128) September 28, 2023

Cincinnati has had a starring role in a number of feature films, Meyers said.

“Since I've been back here over 20 years, there's been over 50 films that have come through here,” Meyers said.

The strike brought the region’s momentum to a halt, and Meyers said she knows of at least five feature films that haven’t been able to film locally this year.

“I really feel for the makeup and the sound people and the caterers and the hotels and the restaurants and all of the businesses locally that are engaged and make money when film is here in the town,” Dal Vera said.

That was evident directly across the street in Over-The-Rhine’s Memorial Hall. Cindependent Film Festival will screen 75 films at its festival this weekend. Founder Allyson West said about 13 were produced locally.

“The indie film community is really experiencing a huge resurgence since the pandemic years,” she said.

The filmmakers are independent, meaning they’re disconnected from studio production. Budgets for these films can range from $500 to $60,000.

“These are people who have basically banked all that they have to make their dream story come true,” West said.

Beyond the screenings, the weekend’s festival will include networking events, workshops, and masterclasses. It’s about inspiring local independent filmmakers to push forward with their next project: “For us, success is really watching the community knit closer together,” West said.

Tickets for the festival are available here.