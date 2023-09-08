Tri-State natives Carly Pearce, Tana Matz to perform at inaugural 'Benefit Bash'

NEWPORT, Ky. — Award winning country star and Taylor Mill native Carly Pearce is coming back to the Tri-State later this month to perform at a fundraiser.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year, the inaugural "Benefit Bash" on September 21 at the MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the organization to go toward keeping membership free, according to a press release. The Boys & Girls Clubs serve more than 2,500 children each year. The clubs' primary focuses are on academic success, healthy lifestyle and character and leadership development.

The organization said the Benefit Bash is a concert that brings together music lovers and supporters of the Cincinnati community for an "unforgettable evening of music and fun — all for a great cause."

In February, Pearce won her first Grammy Award.

She took home the award for "Best Country-Duo Group Performance" for the song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." She co-wrote and performed it with friend and fellow country music star Ashley McBryde.

WROTE A REAL COUNTRY SONG WITH MY FRIEND AND WE WON OUR FIRST GRAMMY. I have no words. Zero. None. More later. I love you @AshleyMcBryde 🥹♥️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UyuFTaku7E — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) February 5, 2023

In an interview after the big win, she talked about the reality of her struggles in the music industry before her monumental success.

I definitely don't want to stand here and say that it's been easy. It was terrifying and I didn't think in a million years that this would be the outcome," she said. "This has always been what I've wanted, and it took me a while in Nashville, and I am so grateful for the journey."

Pearce said she hopes other aspiring musicians follow in her footsteps and pursue their dreams regardless of what anyone may say.

"I feel like what I've done is give a face to my generation and to the younger generations," she said. "If you're in a situation that isn't serving you anymore, who cares what society tells us? Choose yourself and I've chosen myself for the last few years and I'm really proud that I have."

Pearce's album "29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City)" was released on March 24.

She grew up in Taylor Mill before moving to Tennessee to pursue her career in country music.

Another local singer songwriter, Tana Matz, will be opening the event. She grew up in Reading, Ohio before moving to Nashville to follow her dream. Matz said she's "excited to return home to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati."

The event starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $100. Click here to learn more about the event.