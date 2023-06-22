Tri-State native a contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelorette'

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — There must be something in the water. Last summer, Peacock's "Love Island" included Cincinnati native Jeff Christian Jr. Later that fall, local stylist Olivia Miller competed on "The Bachelor." Now, another Tri-State native is vying for Charity Lawson's heart on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette."

Taylor Pegg, a 32-year-old loan officer from Springboro, is among the 25 men who will be introduced on the season premiere of "The Bachelorette" Monday, June 26.

According to his biography on ABC's website, Pegg has a miniature schnauzer named Alfred and follows a diet program we have personally never heard of (Renaissance Periodization for all of the fitness lovers reading this).

He also takes forever to fold his laundry (don't we all) and "likes music you can bump and grind to." No further questions!

"This endearing, self-described goofball is going to give everything he's got for love," Pegg's bio says. "As a partner, Taylor is a trusting guy who has confidence he'll find the right person someday."

A quick look at his public Instagram profile shows Pegg is a Bengals fan who doesn't share enough photos of his pup.

This season's Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, is a Columbus, Georgia native who graduated from Auburn University with a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling. The 27-year-old captured fans' hearts on Zach Schallcross's season of "The Bachelor."

Lawson's season airs at a new time, 9-11 p.m., on WCPO.

