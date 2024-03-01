Tri-State drive-in theater announces 2024 opening weekend dates, movies

AMELIA, Ohio — We're close to the start of drive-in theater season, which means spring is almost here!

For those who love watching movies on the big screen from the comfort of their car, Amelia's Starlite Drive-In announced Thursday that it's opening Friday, March 8 for the season. Holiday Auto Theatre, which is located in Butler County, hasn't announced its 2024 opening date yet.

Starlite also announced its first two feature films of the season.

The Amelia drive-in will be opening the season with a double feature for the entire family. Both "Kung Fu Panda 4" (PG) and "Argylle" (PG-13) will be playing Friday and Saturday.

"Kung Fu Panda 4" will start around 7 p.m. each night, with "Argylle" starting around 8:45 p.m. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. each night.

Ticket prices at Starlite are based on age and range from $6 to $10. There is also a $10 food permit per car for those wanting to bring in food and drinks from elsewhere. There is also food and drinks available for Starlite's own snack bar.

Starlite sells tickets, and gift cards online. For more information, click here.