Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — We've reached the month of August, but while summer may be beginning to wind down, the number of events around the Tri-State isn't. Whether you're a fan of the outdoors and want to paddle around on the water or you'd rather kick back and enjoy some blues music, here are the top nine things to do around the Tri-State this weekend:

Ohio River Paddlefest

Recognized as the nation's largest paddling celebration, Ohio River Paddlefest is setting sail Saturday. The event sees roughly 2,000 participants traveling multiple miles throughout downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Participants can use canoes, kayaks or other human-powered crafts. The normal paddlefest route is 9 miles, but paddlers can opt for the paddlefest mini at 4.5 miles. For those interested in the 9-mile route, it's $75 per adult and $25 per youth. For the 4.5 mile route, it's $70 per adult and $20 per youth. After the routes are finished there is a Finish Line Festival for all participants to enjoy. The festival will have live music, local beers, food trucks and conservation exhibitors.

For those interested in participating, you can register here.

WHAT: Ohio River Paddlefest

WHEN: Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Schmidt Recreation Center, 2944 Humbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226

Hanover Winery Festival

There's nothing better than sipping on a nice glass of wine, and you can do just that at Hanover Winery Festival this weekend. The two-day event will feature live music, food and, of course, lots of wine — more than 25 options, in fact. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit back and relax in. You'll be able to purchase food from food trucks like Best Thing Smokin', Twisted Greek and ShowsDogs. The event is for adults 21 and up, and if you're not a fan of wine, there will be other alcoholic beverage options as well.

If interested in attending, entry is $5.

WHAT: Hanover Winery Festival

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hamilton, OH 45013

Lebanon Blues Festival

Bringing the blues to the streets of Lebanon, the Lebanon Blues Festival is back this weekend. The two-day music festival will see a variety of blues musicians taking the stage. Attendees can expect to see Linden Davis, The Drifter Kings, Bob Margolin & Friends, the Leroy Ellington Band and more. Other than the music, there will be food, a deluxe beer garden, an artisan and craftsman row, as well as a classic car show on Saturday. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or seating because there's very limited around the stage.

For those interested in attending, the festival is free.

WHAT: Lebanon Blues Festival

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Lebanon, Mulberry Street, Lebanon, OH 45036

Glier's Goetta Fest (Week 2)

Week one down, another week to go! Goetta Fest is back this weekend for the year's second installment of the goetta-filled festival along Newport on the Levee. The festival will feature all of the goetta-infused food creations one can dream of, live music, games and more. Proceeds from any games played will go toward charity. Some bands slated to perform on the festival's two stages this weekend are Blue Jelly, Paradise Crossing and Dangerous Jim & The Slims.

WHAT: Glier's Goetta Fest

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport, KY 41071

Outdoors For All Expo

A precursor to Ohio River Paddlefest, Outdoors For All Expo will have more than 50 exhibits for attendees to learn all things about the outdoors. Otherwise, there will be live music, food and drinks, an area to buy and sell gear, a kids zone as well as a Paddlefest merchandise booth. The Friday night get-together has something for everyone with exhibits about local parks, outdoor outfitters, adventure experts, environmentally friendly organizations and more. There will even be some water activities to enjoy.

Click here to find out more about all the expo has to offer.

WHAT: Outdoors For All Expo

WHEN: Friday, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Schmidt Recreation Center, 2944 Humbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226

Ridge Day & Night 2022

Bringing food, beer, live music and family-friendly fun to Pleasant Ridge, the annual Ridge Day is back Saturday. The event — which has been happening for more than 50 years — will have more than 35 vendors for attendees to enjoy. The overall goal of the celebration is to raise money for the community council, give neighbors an opportunity to visit the community and to celebrate all things Pleasant Ridge.

For those interested in attending, you can find more information about the celebration here.

WHAT: Ridge Day & Night 2022

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Moler Parking Lot, 6142 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45213

4th Annual Back the Heroes Rumble Car, Truck & Bike Show

There's nothing cooler than classic cars, and you can see tons this weekend in Batavia. The Back the Heroes Rumble Car Show, which is celebrating its fourth year, is held in support of law enforcement, first responders, firefighters and military service men and veterans. Awards will be handed out to owners of cars in a variety of categories. Other than the awards, 100% of the proceeds from the car show will be given to the families of the show's honorees, who are individuals from Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky honored for their service in their respective service.

For those interested, the event is free to the public and family-friendly.

WHAT: 4th Annual Back the Heroes Rumble Car, Truck & Bike Show

WHEN: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Batavia Township Park, 1535 Clough Pike, Batavia, OH 45103

World's Longest Yard Sale

Evertyone loves a good yard sale, but what about one that stretches from Alabama to Michigan. The 127 Yard Sale is the world's longest yard sale, and it's making its way through Covington and Northside this weekend. Covington is holding its 127 Yard Sale along Mainstrasse both Saturday and Sunday. Northside is holding its yard sale at various houses in the neighborhood Saturday, but the sale's central location is at Churches Active In Northside, 4230 Hamilton Avenue. Attendees at both the Covington and Northside locations can expect a variety of items on sale, including clothing, decor, knick-knacks, furniture, books and more.

For those interested in the exact addresses of yard sales in Northside, click here.

WHAT: World's Longest Yard Sale

WHEN: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Mainstrasse, Covington, KY 41011 & Various Locations in Northside, Cincinnati, OH 45223

Deer Park Days In The Park Festival

Another family-friendly event to attend, the Deer Park Park Board is hosting its annual Days in the Park Festival this weekend. The event will have live music, rides, games, local food vendors and fun for all ages. Both The Remains and Cassette Junkies are set to take the stage during the festival, and on Saturday there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

The park board requests that those attending leave any furry friends or pets at home though.

WHAT: Days In The Park Festival

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

WHERE: Chamberlin Park, 7640 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236