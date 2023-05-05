Top 9 vintage clothing shops around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a cool graphic tee or wanting to search for old fashion trends that have come back into the mainstream, shopping at vintage stores is always a good options — and that doesn't even touch on sustainability and the environmental positives behind secondhand clothing.

The Tri-State is home to various vintage clothing shops, and some offer a little bit of everything while others focus on certain styles or types of clothing. Whether you're someone that's just beginning to dip their toes into secondhand clothing or you're a vintage fanatic, here are the Top 9 vintage clothing tops around the Tri-State, according to a culmination of online reviews.

Pixel 19 Vintage Clothing

Pixel 19 Vintage is a must-go for anyone who loves the hunt for the perfect vintage find. Spread throughout a 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Lower Price Hill, Pixel 19 offers practically everything your heart could desire. The warehouse store runs only by appointment, except for Sundays, and visitors are welcomed by piles of t-shirts and hundreds of racks displaying everything from outerwear to accessories and more. Other than its almost overwhelming clothing options, Pixel 19 also sells vintage decor, memorabilia and more, as well.

Rad OTR

Offering pieces from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, Rad OTR is a prime vintage clothing store to head to in Over-the-Rhine. The shop, which is located along Main Street, opened in 2017 and only showcases a "highly-curated" selection of clothing. The shop buys, sells and trades pieces, and it's a perfect go-to for those looking to find vintage graphic tees, streetwear and more. The shop also sells gift cards if you're looking to get a gift for someone that loves vintage clothing.

Casablanca Vintage

Casablanca Vintage has been a mainstay in Cincinnati for decades. Located along Spring Grove Avenue in Northside, the shop first began in 1985 as a pre-1970s menswear shop that worked closely with the film and theater communities. Over the years Casablanca has evolved and the shop now offers a variety of vintage clothing and accessories for all ages and genders. According to the shop's website, majority of its pieces are from the 1920s through the 1990s, but the shop does have some pieces from the late 1800s as well. While the shop has evolved to sell a broader variety of pieces, it still continues to be a provider for costumes in theater and film.

The Daily Vintage

Nestled along Elm Street near Findlay Market, The Daily Vintage is one of the newer shops to make this list. Opening in 2021, the shop adds new inventory daily, and its owners are always buying vintage pieces. The shop has a little bit of everything, including graphic tees, denim, accessories and stock is constantly changing with the seasons. The Daily Vintage is also a perfect place for game day, since the shop carries apparel from practically every college or professional sports team in the area.

Down to Mars Vintage Ltd.

Located in Cincinnati's central business district, Down to Mars Vintage is a woman-owned shop that offers vintage, secondhand, consignment and designer clothing. The shop carries a variety of styles and items from the 1950s through the 2000s. According to the shop's website, Down to Mars, which celebrated its four year anniversary in March, prides itself on finding unique vintage styles that can be integrated into a modern day wardrobe.

BQuirkie

Also located near Findlay Market, BQuirkie offers an array of vintage clothing. The shop's stock always fluctuates with the seasons, and also centers around what vintage items are become popular again, such as vintage slips being used as spring or summer dresses. The shop is both woman- and Filipina-owned, and other than its own stock, the shop has previously hosted pop-up vintage sellers. The shop also sells other small goods and accessories from other local vendors and artists alongside vintage clothing.

Mannequin Boutique

Offering high-end and designer vintage options, Mannequin Boutique has two locations in the Tri-State area: Over-the-Rhine and Newport. The boutique carries vintage, contemporary and designer fashion, which is all donated. Alongside the boutique's donated stock, 100% of Mannequin's proceeds are donated to various charities in Ohio and Kentucky.

Hi-Bred

Founded in 2011 by artist Shawna Maria, Hi-Bred is a "lifestyle" boutique featuring contemporary, vintage and handmade clothing curated by Maria herself. The shop, which is located in East Walnut Hills, features apparel and accessories from various different decades. Other than clothing pieces, the shop also sells housewares items as well.

Peachy & Vintage

Located in Covington, Peachy and Vintage offers a variety of different vintage clothing, but primarily caters toward more feminine fashion trends. The vintage shop has its storefront, but also sells pieces online, which can be purchased here. The vintage shop also regularly hosts events, such as sip and thrifts, fashion shows and more.