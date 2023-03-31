CINCINNATI — With warmer weather gracing the Tri-State, more events are continuing to pop up during the weekends. Whether you want to rejoice in the start of baseball season or try out Fountain Square's new roller rink, here are the top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend.

Northside Record Fair

Whether you're into rock, blues, jazz, punk, classical, world music or more, the Northside Record Fair will have it all. With thousands of records and more than 40 tables full of vinyl, attendees can expected to find "the good stuff, the rare stuff (and) the stuff you only dream of finding," according to the event's Facebook page. DJ Sam Rirchardson will be spinning records and guests shop and peruse through the LPs, 45s, casettes, CDs, poster, t-shirts and other music memorabilia available for purchase.

Admission costs $5 or $10 for those that are interested in early admission.

WHAT: Northside Record Fair

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Food For Thought, 4222 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

Cincinnati Reds Opening Weekend games

Thursday's Opening Day was filled with sunshine and thousands of people celebrating baseball. While the Reds came up short against the Pittsburgh Pirates in their season opener, they have two more chances this weekend to win the series. Saturday marks "Kids Opening Day" at Great American Ball Park, which will include a Reds mascot and player parade, as well as more activities at the ballpark's Fan Zone. There's also plenty of new food options in Great American Ball Park fans can enjoy while they cheer on the Reds.

Click here to purchase tickets to either Saturday or Sunday's matchups.

WHAT: Cincinnati Reds Opening Weekend games

WHEN: Saturday, 4:10 p.m.; Sunday, 1:40 p.m.

WHERE: Great American Ball Park, 100 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cin City Reptile Show

Bringing thousands of reptiles, amphibians, isopods, inverts and more to the Tri-State, the Cin City Reptile Show returns Sunday. The monthly event is perfect for those that want to pet, hold and learn about the various animals and creatures at the event. For obvious reasons, no endangered or venomous species are allowed at the event.

Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased at the door.

WHAT: Cin City Reptile SHow

WHEN: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Holiday Inn Cincinnati, 5800 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester, OH 45069

Fountain Square Roller Rink Grand Opening

Grab your skates because the Frisch's Roller Rink is opening at Fountain Square. The roughly 4,300-square-foot roller rink is celebrating its grand opening Saturday, but will be available Wednesdays through Sundays in April. When it isn't in session, the rink transforms into a pickleball court. Walk-up admission is available during rink hours, but those interested can guarantee a spot by making a reservation here.

Admission costs $2-$5 depending on the day and time, and you can also rent skates for $5.

WHAT: Fountain Square Roller Rink Grand Opening

WHEN: Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Asianati Hanami Picnic

Asianati and the Japan American Society of Greater Cincinnati are hosting their first annual Hanami picnic Saturday at Ault Park. Hanami means "flower viewing" in Japanese, and the picnic is a centuries-old custom meant for observing cherry blossoms, which are currently blooming at the park. The picnic, which is free and open to the public, will also have pastries from Cafe Mochiko available for purchase. The Cincinnati-Dayton Taiko Drummers will be performing, and guests can partake in outdoor karaoke as well.

WHAT: Asianati Hanami Picnic

WHEN: Saturday, 12:30-2 p.m.

WHERE: Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45208

Queer + You Clothing Swap

Celebrating its 7th year, the Queer + You Clothing Swap is taking place Sunday in Northside. Meant for all genders and all sizes, the clothing swap is hosted by Cincifatty and Heartland Trans Wellness. The clothing swap has free admission, though donations will gladly be accepted. There is no limit to what people can bring or take, and the swap asks for gently used, wearable clothing, accessories or small household items.

Any leftover items after the swap will be donated to a local charity.

WHAT: Queer + You Clothing Swap

WHEN: Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

WHERE: Third Way Peace Fellowship, 4234 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

Barks, Bunnies & Brews

Grab your favorite bunny ears and dog because Fifty West is hosting an pet-filled Easter egg scavenger hunt Saturday. Barks, Bunnies & Brews is hosted by Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa, and attendees will also be able to shop from local vendors with pet treats, accessories, dog-themed art, decor and more. Cincinnati Animal CARE will also have adoptable dogs that are looking for their new forever home.

It costs $10 to participate in the Easter-themed activities, and the money will be donated to Cincinnati Animal CARE.

WHAT: Barks, Bunnies & Brews

WHEN: Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

WHERE: Fifty West Brewing Company, 7668 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227

Kids Day at the Cincinnati Art Museum

Celebrating the art museum's Roberto Lugo exhibition, the Cincinnati Art Museum is hosting April's CAM Kids Day, which happens the first Saturday of every month. The event will feature a scavenger hunt as well as activities throughout the museum and hands-on art-making for kids of all ages. Brian "Kraken" Riley will also be DJing at 1:30 p.m.

The event is free for all that are interested.

WHAT: Kids Day at the Cincinnati Art Museum

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Zoo Blooms begins

Spring has begun, which means it's time to celebrate the start of Zoo Blooms. The Cincinnati Zoo has one of only two accredited botanical gardens in Ohio, and with that comes one of the largest tulip displays in the Midwest. Other than the tulips, Zoo Blooms features more than 1 million daffodils, hyacinths, flowering trees, shrubs and other spring bulbs exploding with color, according to the zoo's website.

WHAT: Zoo Blooms begins

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220