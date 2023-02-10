Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Love is in the air as Valentine's Day inches closer, and there's plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State this weekend with your special someone, family, friends or even by yourself. Here are the top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend:

Valentine's Market

While giving gifts isn't the only way to celebrate Valentine's Day, it's definitely one way to show your love and adoration. Northwood Cider Co. is hosting a Valentine's Day-themed market with local small businesses for a "one-of-a-kind shopping experience." The market will have everything from handmade jewelry to treats from multiple vendors, including Three Lead Crafts, Molded Co., Driftwood Decals and more.

WHAT: Valentine's Day Market

WHEN: Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Northwood Cider Co., 2075 Mills Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45212

2nd Annual Unofficial BengalDog Parade

While the Cincinnati Bengals may not be playing in Sunday's Super Bowl, Who Dey chants and Bengals pride are going to be flowing through the streets of Over-the-Rhine on Saturday for the 2nd Annual Unofficial BengalDog Parade. Hosted by the OTR Kennel Club, the parade will see furry friends and pooches donning their finest Bengals outfits. Parade-goers can gather at Queen City Radio's beer garden and then can saunter throughout Washington Park and the surrounding streets.

WHAT: 2nd Annual Unofficial BengalDog Parade

WHEN: Saturday, 3 p.m.

WHERE: Queen City Radio, 222 W 12th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Y'all Means All Drag Show

Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love, which means all types of loves. Celebrating love, community, equality and acceptance for all, Braxton Brewing Co. in Covington is hosting a Y'all Means All Drag Show emceed by Molly Mormen. The NKY Pride Center is encouraging people to get there early to snag a seat because they're expecting a big turnout.

WHAT: Y'all Means All Drag Show

WHEN: Friday, 7-9 p.m.

WHERE: Braxton Brewing Co., 27 W 7th St., Covington, KY 41011

Family Festival: Ice, Ice, Baby

Adults and kids alike can enjoy the Contemporary Arts Center's annual winter-themed Ice, Ice, Baby festival this weekend. The event will have a variety of art- and science-themed projects for children of all ages. There will also be a meet and greet with a penguin, an indoor snowball fight and a hot chocolate station.

If interested, the event is free for all.

WHAT: Family Festival: Ice, Ice, Baby

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Pastries, Petals & Pours

Wine and cake are a match made in heaven, and both are the focal point of Parky's Farm's Pastries, Petals & Pours event. Guests can enjoy wines from Vinoklet Winery paired with cakes from Cakes & Pastries by George. While you enjoy the treats, you'll also get to learn how to make floral arrangements.

Tickets cost $45 per person and include three sample-sized wine and cake pairings, as well as a wood-flower centerpiece.

WHAT: Pastries, Petals & Pours

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Parky's Farm, 10073 Daly Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

Red Dog's Doggie Bake Sale

MadTree Brewing is a hosting a bake sale this weekend, but this particular bake sale is dedicated to the special pups in your life. The 2nd annual Red Dog's Doggie Bake Sale raises funds for dogs at Proud Pups Rescue and features treats from Roo's Paw Pals, Three Dog Bakery Cincinnati and more. Other than the treats, there will also be photo ops and "PAWparazzi" out snapping photos of all the pooches.

WHAT: Red Dog's Doggie Bake Sale

WHEN: Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

WHERE: MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Cincinnati Golf Expo

Featuring more than 90,000 square feet of golf entertainment, retail exhibits and more, the Cincinnati Golf Expo is gracing the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend. According to its website, the 2023 expo is the largest golf show ever held in Cincinnati. The expo will have multiple vendors, including TaylorMade, Titleist, Dogwood Apparel and many more.

If interested, online tickets are no longer available for purchase, but tickets can be bought at the door for $12.

WHAT: Cincinnati Golf Expo

WHEN: Friday, 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

"Alice (in Wonderland)"

It's always tea time in Wonderland, and this weekend you are "cordially invited" to the Cincinnati Ballet's performance of "Alice (in Wonderland)." The ballet will feature the tale's infamous characters, including the Cheshire Cat, the Red Queen, Mad Hatter and more. Tickets range from $39 to $129 before fees depending on where in the Music Hall ballroom you choose to sit.

If interested, click here to purchase tickets.

WHAT: "Alice (in Wonderland)"

WHEN: Friday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Love on the Levee

Calling all lovebirds, Love on the Levee will feature themed sips, snacks and more from small, locally owned business, including The Wooden Cask Brewing, Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices, Beeline and more. There will also be a pink bounce house, as well as a pink balloon arch perfect for photo ops. You can also treat yourself at a facial station while listening to live music from Northern Kentucky country artist Nichole Bezold.

WHAT: Love on the Levee

WHEN: Saturday, Noon to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport, KY 41071