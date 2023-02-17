Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Another weekend is here, which means another work week is in the books. More cold weather has unfortunately hit the Tri-State as we enter the weekend after days with unseasonably warm temperatures, but that doesn't mean you can't still get out of the house and enjoy yourself. Here are the top 9 things to do this weekend in the Tri-State:

Broadway Rave

Have you ever thought about putting on some "Les Miserables" or "Wicked" and just dancing your heart out? Well that's exactly what you can do at Bogart's Broadway Rave. The event is for those 18 and older, and it guarantees everyone will get to live out their inner musical theater kid as you sing along to the most iconic Broadway tunes.

If you're interested, tickets can be purchased here.

WHAT: Broadway Rave

WHEN: Friday, doors at 9 p.m., show at 10 p.m.

WHERE: Bogart's, 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45219

My Furry Valentine 2023

Nothing says everlasting love like adopting a new animal, and My Furry Valentine will have hundreds of adoptable dogs and cats this Saturday and Sunday. Hosted at the Sharonville Convention Center, the adoption event features animals from shelters and rescues from all over the Tri-State.

For those that are interested in attending, there are early bird tickets as well as general admission tickets. Click here to purchase both.

WHAT: My Furry Valentine 2023

WHEN: Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati, OH 45246

Mittenfest 2023

The February weather got more seasonal just in time for Mittenfest. Attendees can enjoy beer, food trucks and music during the event, which is for those 21 and older. You'll also be able to shop during Mittenfest's Fiber Art Market.

If you're interested, you can purchase tickets here. Tickets include four vouchers for 10-ounce draft beers and one voucher for a non-alcoholic drink. You'll also receive a voucher for one draft beer that can be used at a participating brewery at a later date.

WHAT: Mittenfest 2023

WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Craft Burger Bros. comes to Streetside Brewery

Columbia-Tusculum's Streetside Brewery is celebrating its new full-time food truck this weekend as Craft Burger Bros. sets up permanently. The food truck will be open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, but to kick things off they'll be slinging burgers from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Other than burgers, the food truck also offers a few variations of grilled cheeses and French fries. Before becoming Streetside's mainstay food truck, Craft Burger Bros. has been available at West Side Brewing and other events.

WHAT: Craft Burger Bros. comes to Streetside Brewery

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Streetside Brewery, 4003 Eastern Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226

The Cincinnati Black Theatre Company's "Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting"

Imagining a meeting between Joe Louis, Pual Robeson, Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, Jackie Robinson and Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey in 1947, "Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting" sees the baseball figures discussing a strategy for promoting Black baseball players to the major leagues. The performance is being hosted by the Cincinnati Black Theatre Company and held at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

If interested, tickets can be purchased here for $20. All ticket purchases will also include a free ticket to a Reds game (except opening day) as well as a ticket to the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum.

WHAT: The Cincinnati Black Theatre Company's "Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting"

WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Indoor City Market: Small Business Saturdays at Esoteric Brewing Co.

Celebrating Black and Brown entrepreneurs, Esoteric Brewing Co. has been hosting an Small Business Saturdays market since Jan. 21 that's running through Feb. 25. Each Saturday, vendors fill the brewery's lounge as attendees shop, sip and snack from the brewery's Decibel Korean Fried Chicken food window.

WHAT: Indoor City Market: Small Business Saturdays

WHEN: Saturday, 2-6 p.m.

WHERE: Esoteric Brewing Co., 918 E McMillian St., Cincinnati, OH 45206

2023 Mainstrasse Mardi Gras Parade & Pub Crawl

Covington's Mainstrasse is celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend with its annual parade. The parade will begin near Larry's All-American Cafe before traveling to Main and 5th streets. Parade participants will be throwing free beads to spectators as well. After the parade, there's also a bar crawl, including a stop at Up Over Bar, where "it's always Mardi Gras."

WHAT: 2023 Mainstrasse Mardi Gras Parade & Pub Crawl

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Mainstrasse, Covington, KY 41011

Cosmic Yoga

Yoga is always a relaxing activity, and Over-the-Rhine bar Alice is taking it one step further by making you feel like you're finding your inner peace among the galaxies. With music and projections filling the bar's discotheque during the cosmic yoga session, Alice is promising "an immersive, galactic, den of zen." The class is hosted by Kara, and this is the first yoga experience the bar has hosted before.

If interested, click here to RSVP.

WHAT: Cosmic Yoga

WHEN: Saturday, 3-4 p.m.

WHERE: Alice, 1432 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Bunnies & Blooms

If you want to escape the cold weather and act like it's spring, hop on into the Krohn Conservatory's Bunnies & Bloom exhibit. The exhibit features live bunnies jumping among tulips and other flowers in the show room. There's also a collection of classic children's books featuring bunnies and vegetable garden-themed plantings. At certain times guests can even pet the bunnies.

If interested, tickets starts at $7 and can be purchased here.

WHAT: Bunnies & Blooms

WHEN: Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202