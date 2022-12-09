Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — The holiday season and colder weather may make some people want to curl up on the couch and stay inside. While we don't blame you, there's also plenty to do out and about. Here are the top 9 things to do this weekend throughout the Tri-State:

Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt

Bringing a classic Christmas market to The Banks, Moerlein Lager House is playing host to a Servatii-sponsored Christkindlmarkt this holiday season. The market will offer food, drinks and items for sale from open-air stalls. There will also be traditional choral singing, lighted decorations and entertainment. For those that are interested, admission to the market is free.

WHAT: Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt

WHEN: Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Noon-9 p.m.

WHERE: 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

In a critical AFC North game, the Bengals are taking on the Browns for the second time this season. Earlier in the season, the Bengals fell 32-13 to the Browns in Cleveland. Quarterback Joe Burrow is going into the game hoping to break his 0-4 record against the Browns. Sunday's game is at Paycor Stadium, and if you don't have tickets to the game, there are plenty of bars, restaurants and places around town to cheer on the Bengals.

WHAT: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

WHEN: Sunday, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Paycor Stadium, 1 Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45202

BrewDog Ornament & Paint

If you're looking to make a gift for someone this holiday season, then look no further than BrewDog Cincinnati's Ornament and Paint event Sunday. Tickets to the event are $12 per person and include an ornament, painting supplies and a free BrewDog beer or non-alcoholic drink.

If you're interested, you can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: BrewDog Ornament & Paint

WHEN: Sunday, 3-6 p.m.

WHERE: BrewDog Cincinnati, 316 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Christmas Nightmare at The Dent Schoolhouse

Who says the holidays always has to be joyful, merry and bright? Well, The Dent Schoolhouse is serving up screams, terror and nightmares during its Christmas Nightmare event this weekend. The haunted Christmas sees the schoolhouse transformed into a haunted winter wonderland with characters like Krampus, Mrs. Claws and evil elves hiding throughout.

For those that want to get a lil spooky this holiday season, you can buy tickets here. General admission tickets are $30, fast passes are $50 and front of the line tickets are $60.

WHAT: Christmas Nightmare at The Dent Schoolhouse

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m.

WHERE: The Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45248

Crosstown Shootout

A rivalry seemingly as old as time, the Crosstown Shootout is taking place this Saturday. The basketball game between the UC Bearcats and Xavier Musketeers has been happening since 1927, and Xavier has held a winning streak since 2019. This year's sold out game is being held at UC's sold out Fifth Third Arena. If you're rooting for the Muskies, The Filson at The Banks is hosting a watch party. The game is set to begin at 3 p.m.

WHAT: Crosstown Shootout

WHEN: Saturday, 3 p.m.

WHERE: Fifth Third Arena, 2700 Bearcat Way, Cincinnati, OH 45221

Santacon 2022

Can you picture thousands of Santas descending upon downtown Cincinnati? Well, that's what Santacon is bringing to Cincinnati on Saturday. The yearly event is all about spreading holiday cheer, and it's celebrating its 15th year. More than 10,000 Santas are expected at various venues in downtown Cincinnati, Covington and Mt. Adams.

For more information about the citywide event and to sign up to be one of the thousands of Santas, click here.

WHAT: Santacon 2022</b></h2>

WHEN: Saturday, Noon to 12 a.m.

WHERE: Downtown Cincinnati

Family Festival: Please Play

Arguably, the best part about being a kid is that you can unabashedly have fun and play. This weekend at the Contemporary Arts Center, they're inviting the whole family to come and play at Family Festival: Please Play in the new Creativity Center. The center is celebrating the new interactive works of art, and families can design their own 3D game with clay foam, collaborate on a giant maze and more.

The giant family play date runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission into the CAC is free.

WHAT: Family Festival: Please Play

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Reindog Parade

Dogs in costumes are always cute, but dogs dressed up as reindeer in a holiday parade about takes the cake. The parade has been a Mt. Adams tradition for more than 20 years, and pooches big and small dress up in their most festive costumes and are lead through the streets by Santa himself. Prizes are then given out to the best dressed dogs in multiple categories: small dogs (under 25 pounds), large dogs (26 pounds or over), dog/owner look-a-like and group (3 or more dogs).

If you're interested in submitting your own furry friend, registration runs from 12:30-1:45 p.m., and there is no fee to register.

WHAT: Reindog Parade

WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m.

WHERE: 946 Pavilion Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati Pops: Holiday Pops

Some may argue that one of the best parts about the holiday season is the music that comes with it. From Dec. 9-11, Holiday Pops will be performing beloved holiday classics. On top of the music that everyone knows and loves, Music Hall will also be decked out like a winter wonderland to amplify the holiday spirit.

For those that are interested, tickets are limited for Friday and Saturday's shows, as well as Sunday's matinee. There still ample seats available for Sunday's 7 p.m. show. You can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: Cincinnati Pops: Holiday Pops

WHEN: Various times all weekend long

WHERE: Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202