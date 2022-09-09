Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — The weekend is once again here and there are tons to enjoy across the Tri-State. Whether you plan on enjoying Cincinnati sports or heading to one of the multiple festivals, we're sure you'll find something. Here are the top nine things to do around the Tri-State this weekend:

Harvest Home Fair

Featuring rides, live music, games, hobby competition, an art show, a flower show, a 4H exhibit and more, the Harvest Home Fair returns this weekend. The fair's parade took place Thursday night, but event-goers still have lots to enjoy. For those interested, admission to the fair is $5, and kids 12 and under enter for free.

WHAT: Harvest Home Fair

WHEN: Friday, 5-11 p.m., Saturday, noon to 11 p.m., Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Harvest Home Park, 3961 North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211

2022 Covington Oktoberfest

Celebrating German heritage and culture, Covington's 2022 Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend. The event, which began in 1979, will have live music, local food, beer and art. You can raise a stein to German culture all weekend through the MainStrasse Village at Goebel Park.

WHAT: 2022 Covington Oktoberfest

WHEN: Friday, 5-11 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Goebel Park, 501 Philadelphia St., Covington, KY 41011

Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Featuring multiple makes, models and motorcycles, the Classic British Motorcycle Club of Cincinnati is hosting its 32nd annual Vintage Motorcycle Rally this weekend. Held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, the event will have a swap meet, moto gear, local bike dealers, door prizes, live music, and more.

For those interested, the event is $7 per person per day and $10 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under are free.

WHAT: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

WHEN: Friday, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, KY 41005

LPGA Queen City Championship

Though it kicked off its first round on Thursday, the finals for the the LPGA Queen City Championship take place Sunday and you can watch previous rounds on Saturday. The tournament is the first time the LPGA has been back in the Queen City for more than 30 years, and it's hosting some of the best LPGA players around the world.

WHAT: LPGA Queen City Championship

WHEN: Saturday, 6:45 a.m., Sunday, 6:45 a.m.

WHERE: Kenwood Country Club, 6501 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243

2022 Cincinnati Moon Festival

Hosted by the Greater Cincinnati Chinese Cultural Exchange Association, the 2022 Cincinnati Moon Festival is a traditional Chinese fest. The festival will have family-friendly activities, displays and performances. The event will also have a special performance by Jason Chu that will combine music with storytelling and Asian American experiences. For those interested, the event is free for all.

WHAT: 2022 Cincinnati Moon Festival

WHEN: Saturday, 3-8 p.m.

WHERE: Fountain Square, 520 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

HorrorHound Weekend

A fan of horror movies? You can celebrate all things horror-themed at HorrorHound Weekend at the Sharonville Convention Center. The convention will have stars from hit movies like Hocus Pocus, Halloween Kills, The Thing and more. If interested, you can buy a weekend pass or single-day passes.

WHAT: HorrorHound Weekend

WHEN: Friday, 5-10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati, OH 45246

Watch Cincinnati sports

It's a big weekend for Cincinnati sports! The UC Bearcats football team has its home opener at Nippert Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and the Cincinnati Bengals have their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. Whether or not you can snag a ticket to either game, there will be plenty of restaurants, bars and watch-parties for all of the games.

WHAT: Watch Cincinnati sports

WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Various locations

Art & Wine Festival

Celebrating its 23rd year, the Vinoklet Art & Wine Festival is taking over the winery this weekend. The festival will have live music, art vendors, food and, of course, wine. The festival is free to enter, but wine tasting tickets and food will be for sale. For a full schedule of events, click here.

WHAT: Art & Wine Festival

WHEN: Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 10, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 11, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Vinoklet Winery & Restaurant, 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45252

Cincinnati Rollergirls Fall Season Opener

The Cincinnati Rollergirls are back with their long-awaited debut at Xavier University's Cintas Center. It's been two and a half years since there's been roller derby action. The CRG are facing off with Vette City Roller Derby, and doors for the event open at 5 p.m. For those interested, advance tickets are $15 and tickets at the door are $20. For kids ages three to 12, advance tickets are $5 and $7 at the door.

WHAT: Cincinnati Rollergirls Fall Season Opener

WHEN: Sept. 10, 6 -9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Cintas Center, 1624 Herald Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45207