City of Cincinnati explores moving trick-or-treating to weekends only

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati could move future Halloween trick-or-treat dates to the weekend, if enough members of the community show interest to changing the date in a city-wide survey.

So why the move? Is the city afraid vampires, werewolves and other monsters prowling the night to find children to steal and eat? Not quite. It is more about keeping the spooky fun safe instead of just, well... spooky.

In a motion filed by Councilmembers Liz Keating, Meeka Owens, Scotty Johnson and Reggie Harris, the councilmembers said changing the trick-or-treating date to a weekend during early evening hours would be safer for children and provide more visibility for both pedestrians and drivers. It would also allow many parents and guardians the chance to go with their children instead of missing out due to work.

The meeting to discuss the city-wide survey begins at 2 p.m.

This year, trick-or-treating in Cincinnati is on Halloween night (Monday) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The vast majority of communities around the Tri-State are also hosting trick-or-treating Monday, October 31 between 6-8 p.m.

To keep both parents and children safe, here are some safety tips from Cincinnati Police Department:



An adult should always accompany young children while they are out trick-or-treating.

Older kids who do not need an adult should always trick-or-treat in groups.

Make sure you choose bright-colored costumes for your kids and give them things such as glowsticks or flashlights to use when the sun sets.

Make sure you are using the sidewalk whenever possible and walking in well-lit areas.

Teach your kids to never enter a stranger’s home.

Always check your child’s candy before letting them consume any.

If you are driving during Halloween, make sure you use extreme caution while on the roadways. Watch for excited children out trick-or-treating or those kids whose vision may be obstructed because of a costume.

This story will be updated after the meeting.

