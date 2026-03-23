TLC, Salt-N-Pepa announce tour stop in Cincinnati with En Vogue

CINCINNATI — Three multi-platinum groups are combining forces for a North American tour that stops right here in Cincinnati this summer.

Co-headliners TLC and Salt-N-Pepa are bringing the "IT'S ICONIC" tour with special guest En Vogue to Riverbend on Friday, Aug. 21. From "Hot, Cool & Vicious" to "CrazySexyCool," fans in attendance will be able to hear all of the groups' top hits on one stage in one night.

The tour comes after Salt-N-Pepa's Cheryl James and Sandra Denton, along with Deidra "Spinderella" Roper, were inducted into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their Cincinnati stop will also be just weeks after the full run of a new musical based on TLC's story, "CrazySexyCool - The TLC Musical."

All three groups are scheduled to take the stage together for the first time to announce the tour at the iHeartRadio Music Awards airing March 26.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi cardholders presale beginning Tuesday, March 24. General onsale begins Thursday, March 26, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Fans will get the chance to buy special VIP packages for each group, participating in meet-and-greets and photo ops with their favorite stars.