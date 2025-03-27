Sundance Film Festival won't be coming to Cincinnati after all

CINCINNATI — The Sundance Film Festival has decided it won't be coming to Cincinnati in 2027.

According to an announcement from Film Cincinnati CEO Kristen Schlotman on Thursday, the festival did not choose Cincinnati.

"While Cincinnati was not selected to host the Sundance Film Festival, we are proud of how our city demonstrated its dynamic role within the film industry," Schlotman wrote in a statement. "Our proposal focused on long-term sustainability, growth, equity, accessibility, and aimed to deliver a unique and elevated festival experience — all qualities that mirror the evolving priorities of film festivals worldwide."

Schlotman continued to say the Sundance Film Festival ultimately chose "a more familiar setting," though she didn't say whether it chose Boulder, Colorado or Salt Lake City/Park City, Utah. That announcement is expected later Thursday afternoon.

Less than one year ago, the Sundance Institute announced it was considering new locations for the festival after its current contract with Park City/Salt Lake City ended in 2026.

Cincinnati was named one of three finalists to host the city in September.

From "Little Miss Sunshine" and "CODA" to "American Psycho" and "Fruitvale Station," Sundance Film Festival has shined a light on so many independent filmmakers and their works since its creation in 1978.

"We are in a unique moment for our festival and our global film community, and with the contract up for renewal, this exploration allows us to responsibly consider how we best continue sustainably serving our community while maintaining the essence of the festival experience,” Eugene Hernandez, the festival's director, said in a statement released by the Sundance Institute.

The festival accepted proposal requests for cities, assessing each location's infrastructure, ethos and equity values, event-hosting capabilities and ability to support the festival as it grows.

When Cincinnati made the initial list of six cities considered for the festival, Mayor Aftab Pureval told the Sundance Institute that Film Cincinnati, the nonprofit dedicated to cultivating TV and film production in the region, positioned the city to be able to serve as host. City council also passed a motion offering $2.5 million to the festival "to show our commitment."

According to the festival's 2023 economic impact report, the event is projected to bring dozens of new jobs to its new host city and generate at least $120 million annually in economic impact, totaling $1.2 billion over the 10 years the festival would operate here.

Since it started as the Utah/US Film Festival in 1978, Sundance has only been hosted in the Park City/Salt Lake City area. There have been offshoots of the festival in other countries.