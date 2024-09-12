Cincinnati now one of 3 finalist cities to possibly host Sundance Film in future

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is one of the top three finalists in consideration to host the Sundance Film Festival beginning in 2027.

The Queen City made the list of six possible locations under consideration back in July. Now, it's down to three:



Cincinnati

Boulder, Colorado

Salt Lake City/Park City, Utah

The cities originally considered that didn't make the top three were: Atlanta, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The festival accepted proposal requests from cities from May 7 through June 21. The three cities remaining were chosen to move into "the concluding review process."

The festival's final decision will be announced sometime after the festival, held in January, concludes in 2025 — in late winter or early spring, the Sundance Institute said.

According to the release, the Sundance Institute assessed each applicant city's infrastructure, ethos and equity values, event-hosting capabilities, and how each finalist city could sustainably serve and support the festival as it grows.

Cincinnaty Mayor Aftab Pureval and Kristen Schlotman, president and CEO of Film Cincinnati, issued a joint statement in the announcement from the Sundance Institute:

We are ecstatic to continue being considered as the next host city for the Sundance Film Festival. As long-time attendees, we believe Cincinnati’s dedication to the arts, hospitality, and historic theaters make it a great fit. We are inspired by the idea of partnering with the Sundance Institute to celebrate the festival's rich legacy while introducing a dynamic, walkable and accessible new venue. Cincinnati's blend of creativity, culture, and community promises to be an unforgettable experience for both filmmakers and audiences.



For 2025 and 2026, the festival is already slated to be held in Park City/Salt Lake City, Utah, where it's been held since it was started over 40 years ago.

In April, WCPO 9's sister station in Salt Lake City reported the film festival had announced it could move out of its longtime home.

"We are in a unique moment for our Festival and our global film community, and with the contract up for renewal, this exploration allows us to responsibly consider how we best continue sustainably serving our community while maintaining the essence of the Festival experience,” said Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming, in a statement released by the Sundance Institute.

When Cincinnati made the initial list of six cities being considered, Mayor Aftab Pureval told the Sundance Institution that Film Cincinnati, a nonprofit dedicated to cultivating film and TV production in the region, uniquely positioned Cincinnati to be able to serve as a host for the Sundance Festival.

"For over a generation, with consistent support from the City of Cincinnati, Film Cincinnati has positioned the Cincinnati region as a go-to community for movies," said Pureval in the press release. "We know how to nurture creative talent and the skilled workers behind the scenes, and we know how to celebrate them when they are on the big screen. Easily accessible to so much of the US population, the Queen City is also a big league city for broader tourism, handling major events with professionalism and capacity. Both Cincinnati and the Sundance Film Festival are on the precipice for great change and we look forward to partnering and evolving together."

The Sundance Film Festival is part of the Sundance Institute, which was founded by Robert Redford in 1981 to support, sustain and discover independent filmmakers and storytellers. The festival just celebrated its 40th year in 2023. The festival took over what was then known as the Utah/U.S. Film Festival.

The Sundance Film Festival is typically held each year in January. The festival has featured films and episodic works like "Won't You Be My Neighbor?," "Little Miss Sunshine," "Reservoir Dogs," "Hereditary" and more.