Rudolph Isley, Cincinnati native and founding member of The Isley Brothers, dead at 84

CINCINNATI — Rudolph Isley, a Cincinnati native and founding member of the legendary music group The Isley Brothers, has died at age 84.

According to CNN, a representative for The Isley Brothers said Rudolph died Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately known.

"There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place," his brother Ronald Isley told CNN in a statement.

Just a few years before the group recorded their hit "Shout" in 1959, Rudolph and brother O'Kelly Jr. played football at Sycamore. The school said the three brothers used to sing at talent shows at the school.

Another brother, Vernon, had been part of the then-Isley Quarter. He died in a bicycle accident on Cooper Road in Blue Ash in September 1954.

Rudolph had not performed with The Isley Brothers since 1986, leaving the music industry in 1989. He did reunite with the group when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

The Isley Brothers have won two Grammy Awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Their songs "Shout" and "Twist and Shout" are in the Grammy Hall of Fame.