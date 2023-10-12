Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal A&E

Actions

Rudolph Isley, Cincinnati native and founding member of The Isley Brothers, dead at 84

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
rudolph isley, isley brothers beginning
Posted at 5:53 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 17:56:40-04

CINCINNATI — Rudolph Isley, a Cincinnati native and founding member of the legendary music group The Isley Brothers, has died at age 84.

According to CNN, a representative for The Isley Brothers said Rudolph died Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately known.

"There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place," his brother Ronald Isley told CNN in a statement.

Just a few years before the group recorded their hit "Shout" in 1959, Rudolph and brother O'Kelly Jr. played football at Sycamore. The school said the three brothers used to sing at talent shows at the school.

Another brother, Vernon, had been part of the then-Isley Quarter. He died in a bicycle accident on Cooper Road in Blue Ash in September 1954.

Rudolph had not performed with The Isley Brothers since 1986, leaving the music industry in 1989. He did reunite with the group when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

The Isley Brothers have won two Grammy Awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Their songs "Shout" and "Twist and Shout" are in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Clearcreek Township police urging residents to lock cars after break-ins Issue 23: What it means for how Cincinnati's government operates The tournament stays, but not the name at Western & Southern Open

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!