NightLight 513, Cincinnati's adults-only outdoor movie series, returns for third year

CINCINNATI — Movie lovers! Get ready because Cincinnati's adults-only outdoor movie series is returning.

NightLight 513 is back for its third year, and the movie series will be showing nine movies this season.

The movie series is once again showing its films on various Thursday and Friday nights throughout the summer and into the fall. Similar to 2023, the movie series will be held across the Ohio River at Covington Plaza, giving guests a backdrop of the Cincinnati skyline while they enjoy their movie.

Here's the lineup of movies NightLight 513 is showing this year:



Thursday, June 6 — 21 Jump Street

Friday, June 28 — How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Thursday, July 18 — Jurassic Park

Thursday, August 1 — Knives Out

Thursday, August 15 — Happy Gilmore

Friday, August 30 — Bring It On

Friday, September 6 — Remember the Titans

Thursday, October 3 — Hocus Pocus

Friday, October 4 — Scream (1996)

Other than the movies itself, NightLight 513 has a curated event bar, local food trucks, a pre-movie DJ and more.

Attendees can expect food trucks such as SEA Cuisine, Marty's Waffles, Sweets & Meats BBQ, Texas Joe, Dreamy Whip, Wicked Hickory and more.

Each movie showing will also have beer provided by a local brewery, including Braxton Brewing Co., Fifty West Brewing, West Sixth Brewing Co., Rhinegeist Brewing and more.

Those interested in attending the movie series — especially more than one showing — may be interested in the season pass. The season pass grants admission into all showings, early entry, discounts and more. You can click here if you're interested in purchasing season passes, which are expected to sell out.

Otherwise, attendees can purchase general admission tickets or early entry tickets ahead of time. General admission tickets are $10.99 per person, while early entry are $14.99.

For those that wait to purchase tickets day-of, general admission tickets increase to $18.99.

Those interested in the movie series, can purchase tickets here.