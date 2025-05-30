New Riverbend 2.0 Cincinnati concert venue to be called The Farmer Music Center after large financial gift

CINCINNATI — The new Cincinnati concert venue, previously known as "Riverbend 2.0," will be known as the Farmer Music Center.

The name honors a massive, $60 million gift from the Farmer Family Foundation, according to a joint press release from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Music and Event Management, Inc. (MEMI).

The donation marks the "largest philanthropic commitment to the arts in recent Cincinnati history," according to the press release.

The Farmer Family Foundation identifies programs to give to that have "the potential to ake a significant impact and transform peoples' lives," according to the press release. It has given to the likes of the Cincinnati Museum Center, as well as UC Health.

The Foundation "prioritizes investments that enhance K-12 education for at-risk individuals and enable economic self-sufficiency." It also says it makes investments that support health care research.

Scheduled to open in the spring of 2027, the Farmer Music Center will feature 8,000 reserved seats and a 12,000-capacity general admission lawn in a "cutting-edge vertical design."

The venue replaces the historic Coney Island, which was purchased by the CSO and MEMI in 2023 after more than 125 years in business.

The CSO and MEMI have said the new venue is meant to complement the neighboring Riverbend, but that the number of concerts there will shrink, instead hosting special events and music festivals at the entertainment complex.

Mike Smith, CEO of MEMI, and Jonathan Martin, president and CEO of CSO, said they are looking to create "the nation's best amphitheater."

Martin said the new venue will "usher in the future of the music industry."

“We are extremely grateful to the Farmer Family Foundation and all the donors and supporters of this project,” said Mike Smith, CEO of MEMI, in a press release. “The Farmer Music Center is more than a music venue — it is a promise to attract and present world-class entertainment and deliver unforgettable live music experiences to Cincinnati and the Tri-State.”

Provided by MEMI