Regional Business Expo connects more than 100 Tri-State businesses

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Regional Business Expo is giving more than 100 businesses an opportunity to connect with people and other businesses across the Tri-State.

It's the 23rd year Cincinnati Marriott North is participating in the expo.

"A great way for our hotel and sales and catering team to generate leads and work with members in the business community that have a need for our business," said Jennifer McKenzie, director of sales and marketing at Cincinnati Marriott North.

McKenzie has been director of sales and marketing for 10 years.

She said the hotel is one of 100 exhibitors across Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky that will showcase themselves from a business-to-business and business-to-consumer standpoint.

"It's not hard to miss us but a lot of times people don't understand what we do as far as being a corporate hotel hosting meetings, sporting events, social events, weddings," McKenzie said.

The expo is hosted every year by the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance to give entrepreneurs and nonprofits from all industries — retail to restaurants, large and small — an opportunity to share who they are and what they are about.

"It's just a great way for all of us within the community to see each other, network and generate leads," McKenzie said.

It will bring business and education together at Lakota West High School Tuesday afternoon from noon to 4 p.m.

"What better way than the business to connect and learn Lakota schools even though this is in July but seeing the opportunity of the school itself," said Joe Hinson, president and CEO of West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance.

Hinson said this is great exposure as West Chester continues to grow.

The Regional Business Expo is also an opportunity to learn about the new interchange in Liberty Township and what the future of both townships will look like.

"There will be opportunities to get more of an understanding of what that new interchange at Millikin Road will look like here in the next 2 to 3 years," Hinson said.

McKenzie said the expo is a room full of energy with something for everyone.

"It's certainly one of those events every year our team gets excited about and we'll be there with bells on for sure," McKenzie said.

It's free and all you have to do is bring a business card.