Billy Idol coming to PNC Pavilion on North American tour

CINCINNATI — Billy Idol will be rebel yelling at Riverbend this may.

The British rocker who just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is coming to PNC Pavilion as part of his Live 2023 tour Saturday, May 6. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show time set for 8 p.m.

Idol will play hits from his entire catalog, including music from his latest EP, "The Cage." The 16-city tour kicks off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Presales start Wednesday, Jan. 25. Fans can purchase their tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or through PNC Pavilion.

