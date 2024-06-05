Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal A&ELocal Events

Actions

'World's largest bounce house' returns to the Tri-State with new foam party attraction

The Big Bounce America
Provided by Big Bounce America
Big Bounce America is returning to the Olympian Club in Colerain Township from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30.
The Big Bounce America
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jun 05, 2024

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Get ready to hop, skip, jump and play because The Big Bounce America is making its way back to the Tri-State area.

Described as the "world's biggest bounce house," according to its website, The Big Bounce America will be in Cincinnati from June 28-30. The bounce house will be located at the Olympian Club in Colerain Township.

The bounce house experience last came to the Tri-State in 2023.

Big Bounce America offers five separate experiences: The World's Largest Bounce House, Octoblast, The Giant, Air Space and Sport Slam.

The World's Biggest Bounce House is a massive 24,000-square-foot inflatable landscape, which is filled with customized attractions, a live DJ and more. Octoblast brings guests into a brand new dee sea foam party. The Giant stretches 900-feet and includes various obstacles. Air Space features "out-of-this-world" attractions like aliens, spaceships and giant planets. Lastly, Sport Slam has large goals, nets, hoops and balls to shoot with.

A single ticket to The Big Bounce America includes access to all five areas of the experience.

Tickets to the bounce house extravaganza are divvied up into four age categories:

  • Toddler Session: Ages 3 and younger
  • Junior Session: Ages 7 and younger
  • Bigger Kids Session: Ages 15 and younger
  • Adult Only Session: Ages 16 and older

Depending on the session and age group, tickets range from $22-$45. Time slots are filling up quickly, so you can book yours here.

A single ticket to The Big Bounce America includes a dedicated time slot in the World's Biggest Bounce House, as well as up to three hours of unlimited access to the other four areas.

Children that are not 3-feet-tall are unable to participate in The Giant and the experience's slide.

Parents that are accompanying younger children — any kids 3 years old and younger — must also purchase a ticket.

For more information about The Big Bounce America and everything you need to know if you're going to go jumping, click here.

More local A&E news:
Concert ticket prices at record highs this year Jose Salazar to open Safi wine bar inside former restaurant space Neighborhood bar, pizza joint to open this summer in Dayton, Ky.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!