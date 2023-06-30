Taylor Swift fans who prepaid for parking through app see reservations canceled

CINCINNATI — Fans trying to think ahead might be stuck scrambling for nearby, expensive parking after their reservations at local lots were canceled ahead of Taylor Swift's concerts.

In an email obtained by WCPO, the popular parking app ParkWhiz told customers they can no longer park at the specific lot they reserved ahead of time because they were "erroneously listed with incorrect rates."

The email told customers their booking was canceled and a refund would be on the way. Fans hoping to rebook were also given a coupon code for $5 worth of free parking. A quick search of parking lots available to reserve on ParkWhiz shows every nearby site in Cincinnati listed as sold out Friday afternoon.

ParkWhiz said in a statement, "We are aware of the parking reservation cancellations that took place around this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts and have worked to find a customer focused solution for those impacted. The customers impacted are being notified of the new accommodations as we speak."

WCPO went to a lot that ParkWhiz canceled reservations for, and a sign said event parking this weekend would be available for $40. Paycor Stadium's advance parking sales are sold out.

Fans hoping to find a decent spot to get in and out of are encouraged to come early on Friday and Saturday. Be aware of road closures that will start around noon.

