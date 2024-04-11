Red, White & Blue Ash announces 2024 Fourth of July lineup

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The final lineup for Red, White & Blue Ash has been announced, which means we're one step closer to the summer.

The massive — and free — Fourth of July celebration will return to Summit Park from 4-10:30 p.m. with headliner Judah & the Lion.

The alt-rock duo has accumulated millions of streams, with six of their hit singles reaching the Top 15 on alternative radio. In 2018, the band won Best New Alt Rock Band at the iHeart Music Awards. Judah & the Lion is currently gearing up for the release of "The Process," which is the band's upcoming album expected this spring.

Midwest indie rock band Motherfolk will open for Judah & the Lion at the event. The five-piece band had more than 5 million Spotify streams with three studio albums.

Judah & the Lion is slated to perform at 8:15 p.m. with Motherfolk starting off the evening at 6 p.m.

After both bands, the main attraction — the Rozzi fireworks show — will kick off at 10 p.m. The show will be set to patriotic music on Warm 98.5.

Outside of entertainment, attendees at Summit Park can indulge in food trucks, restaurants, a beer garden provided by MadTree, carnival rides and more.

"We are thrilled to provide the most exciting July 4th spectacular in the area," said Margaret O'Gorman, general manager of programs and events for Blue Ash Parks and Recreation. "This marks the beginning of a fantastic partnership between MadTree Brewing and the City of Blue Ash as we bring you an unforgettable family-friendly Independence Day celebration!"

This is the first year MadTree has sponsored the event. Those attending the event will also be able to see the developments made to MadTree's upcoming brewery and restaurant MadTree Parks & Rec, which is located in the park's hangar building.

