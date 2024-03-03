'It's not a sprint, it's a marathon': Breast cancer survivor celebrates her story during Bockfest 5K

CINCINNATI — Bockfest is a celebration of Cincinnati’s rich brewery heritage, but one runner in the annual 5K was celebrating just how rich life can be.

“I'm a two-time breast cancer survivor,” Erin Gratsh said.

She’s run 54 marathons to this day — even running through chemotherapy. She said there’s truly nothing like running in the Queen City.

“Come to Cincinnati and you’d experience it; you know the medals, the swag, the beer afterwards I mean you can’t beat that,” she said.

The Bockfest Beer 5K started at The Banks, trailed onto the Purple People Bridge, headed into Newport and back.

“Bockfest is the right of passage into spring,” Executive Race Director Iris Simpson Bush said.

With a long list of runs ahead, this one honors the well known beer culture here at home.

“We also get to celebrate our community and its rich brewing history," Bush said. "Who doesn’t love a beer after a run and we provide two."

We asked Gratsh why she runs and how this contributed to her journey.

“It's not a sprint, it's a marathon,” she said. “So when I was diagnosed I used that experience and that motto to get through my cancer treatment.”

She said whether you’re battling cancer or running a marathon, take it one day at a time or one step at a time, and you can do anything.