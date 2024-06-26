Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll to perform in Cincinnati this fall

CINCINNATI — Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll is making his way to the Queen City.

The singer announced that he's extending his Beautifully Broken Tour 2024 with 15 new dates — including Cincinnati.

The "Need A Favor" singer will be at Heritage Bank Center on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

Jelly Roll's Cincinnati show will have support from country artist ERNEST, singer Shaboozey and country singer-songwriter Allie Colleen.

The extended tour was announced late Tuesday evening when Jelly Roll made an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Other than announce the extended tour, Jelly Roll also performed a never-before-heard track titled "Burning" from his upcoming album, which doesn't have a release date yet.

Presale ticket's for Jelly Roll's show at Heritage Bank Center are available for Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers starting Thursday, June 27. Additional presale offers will run throughout the week ahead of general on-sale tickets beginning Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m.

The tour also offers VIp packages, which may include premium seats, a backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, a limited-edition tour poster and more. For more information about VIP packages, click here.

Here are all of Jelly Roll's newly announced tour dates:

