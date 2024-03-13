Ault Park 4th of July fireworks canceled after 57 years due to 'growing number of attendees,' 'complexity'

CINCINNATI — A Fourth of July tradition at Ault Park has been canceled.

Cincinnati Parks announced Wednesday that it won't be holding Fourth of July fireworks at the Mount Lookout park. The fireworks have been held for 57 years.

"Due to the growing number of attendees, and increasing complexity, the organizers of the 4th of July fireworks celebration in Ault Park have decided to no longer hold the event," Cincinnati Parks said.

Cincinnati Parks said the event has always been volunteer and community organized, as are the more than 750 community events held in Cincinnati parks annually.

In the past, Cincinnati Parks said it has worked with event organizers to mitigate any issues to hold the fireworks. The fireworks show typically had live music and food trucks alongside the main attraction.

"Unfortunately, the size and complexity of the event has reached a breaking point, and the event has, in many ways, become a victim of its own success," Cincinnati Parks said.

The parks association said it is announcing the cancellation early given the interest in the tradition.

