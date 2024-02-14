Watch Now
Great Parks to host several days where Motor Vehicle Permits are not required

There will be eight community days where drivers can go into a conservation or park area without purchasing a Motor Vehicle Permit
The free, outdoor education event for kids is one of the largest in the Midwest. Thousands of kids can enjoy hands-on activities, educational nature experiences and fun on the water at Winton Woods.
Great Parks of Hamilton County
Posted at 5:36 PM, Feb 14, 2024
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — On select days in 2024, Great Parks will not require drivers to buy a Motor Vehicle Permit (MVP) to get into its conservation or park areas.

Great Parks will host eight community days in total.

Park officials said anyone with an Ohio EBT Card, library card and some students and veterans are also eligible to get a permit for free or at a discounted rate.

The park's scheduled community days are:

  • Random Acts of Kindness Day | Feb. 17
  • Earth Day | Apr. 22
  • Kids to Parks Day | May 18
  • National Trails Day | Jun. 1
  • Juneteenth | Jun. 19
  • Great Parks' birthday | Jul. 17
  • National Public Lands Day | Sep. 28
  • Veterans Day | Nov. 11
  • Opt Outside Day |Nov. 29

Special events will be held on several of the community days. A full list can be found on the Great Parks website.

On non-community days, permits are $10 for residents of Hamilton County and $16 for all other visitors. Pedestrians and bicyclists can always enter the park at no charge.

