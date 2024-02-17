Fish fry costs mostly stable from last year, still up from pre-pandemic levels

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Fish Fry Fridays are back — and according to inflation data, it won’t cost you much more than last year.

Prices are down from 2023. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Midwest Consumer Price Index for fish, meat and poultry is 1.3% lower compared to this time last year.

Mike Monson, who coordinates the fish fry for the Church of Saint Agnes in Fort Wright, said supply chain disruptions post-COVID have changed the finances of hosting a fish fry. Despite prices being down from last year, fish prices are up 23% since January 2020, according to the BLS.

“When we first started out 14 years ago, a fish sandwich was $5-6,” he said. “Now, they’re like $9.”

Prices of wheat and vegetables are up too, but churches aren’t giving up affordability for lent. While many have increased some of their prices, the focus is keeping it affordable for families.

There's positive economic news at Behle Street by Sheli in Fort Mitchell.

“From last year, there really hasn’t been that much of an influx of the cost of [fish],” owner Sheli Truss-Karim said.

The restaurant is known for its fish and sees a boost in orders, especially during Lent. Favorites are parmesan-crusted grouper, coho salmon, shrimp cocktails and the classic cod sandwich battered in-house.

While “shrinkflation,” where portions get smaller while prices remain the same, has been a challenge nationally, Truss-Karim said she hasn’t had to consider that for her restaurant.

“I'd rather have a large portion that you can take home and have leftovers versus a smaller portion,” said Truss-Karim. “In the last four or five years, we have had to raise our prices just like everybody else.”