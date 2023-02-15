Charlie Puth to perform at PNC Pavilion in June as part of 2023 The 'Charlie' Live Experience tour

CINCINNATI — Prime concert season is creeping closer, and the Queen City is adding none other than pop music-heartthrob Charlie Puth to its summer concert lineup.

The "Attention" and "How Long" singer will bring his pop hits to the PNC Pavilion on Monday, June 19.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. You can purchase them on Ticketmaster or through PNC Pavilion.

The Cincinnati stop is part of Puth's 2023 The "Charlie" Live Experience tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Puth is in Mexico on May 20 for Festival Corona Capital 2023 before he kicks off his U.S. tour dates in Dallas on May 24. Other than his Cincinnati show, the Grammy-nominated singer's next closest show is in Indianapolis on June 21. The singer then closes out the tour on July 11 in Los Angeles.

The tour announcement comes after Puth previously embarked on a smaller tour to celebrate his third studio album "CHARLIE," which was released on Oct. 7, 2022 via Atlantic Records. The album includes singles "That's Hilarious" and "Light Switch," and it has a feature from BTS' Jungkook.

The previous tour, titled the "One Night Only" tour, saw the singer tour across 12 different cities in the U.S. and Europe to perform "CHARLIE" and his greatest hits.

Other than Puth, PNC Pavilion — which is located right next to Riverbend — will see the Barenaked Ladies and Earth, Wind & Fire perform in June.

