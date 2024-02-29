Bockfest 2024: Top 9 events you don't want to miss

CINCINNATI — It's time to celebrate the 32nd annual Bockfest!

The annual beer festival celebrates community and, of course, local bock beers. In the past, the festival has been held outdoors at Findlay Playground, but this year, it's being held at three different breweries in Cincinnati: Moerlein Lager House, Rhinegeist Brewery and Northern Row Brewery.

Throughout the weekend, the festival is hosting a variety of events for bock lovers. Here are the Top 9 Bockfest events you don't want to miss out on this weekend:

Bockfest Parade

Kicking off the weekend, is the annual Bockfest parade, which starts at 5 p.m. in front of Arnolds Bar and Grill and steps off at 6 p.m. The parade is led by a goat pulling a keg, as well as the reigning Sausage Queen and the parade marshal.

Click here to see the full parade route.

Official Bockfest Happy Hour

Hosted at Moerlein, the official Bockfest happy hour begins Friday at noon and runs until 6 p.m. Happy hour offers $5 bock beer pints. There will also be live music and a keg tapping to celebrate 32 years of Bockfest and 171 years since the founding of Christian Moerlein Brewing Co.

The Bock Bier Bar

Rhinegeist will be pouring 21 different bock beers from breweries in the area. Bock beer is a rich and malty, low-hop lager. Breweries that made bock beers include 13 Below, Listermann, Little Miami, West Side Brewing, Fifty West, Dead Low and many more.

Moerlein also has a sampling package where Bockfest-goers can try all 21 beers. For the full list of beers, click here.

Bock Beer Competition Winner Announcement

At 4 p.m. Saturday at Moerlein, the winner of the 2024 Bock Beer Competition is set to be announced and awarded. Hours before that, Moerlein will tap a keg from the 2023 Bockfest Brewing Champions beer.

2024 Bockfest Historic Brewery Tour

The Brewing Heritage Trail is hosting a special brewery tour in honor of Bockfest. The tour will access historic and current breweries that aren't normally open to the public. Attendees will get a beer and to go through the former Hamilton Brewery and Clyffside Brewery site, which is now owned and operated by the Cincinnati Beverage Company.

For those interested, there are multiple tour times throughout the weekend, and you can buy tickets to the tour here.

Sausage Queen Finals

Saturday evening Rhinegeist will host the Sausage Queen Finals and crowning of the 2024 Sausage Queen. The 2024 Sausage Queen will help lead next year's parade carrying a symbolic tray of Bockwurst. The gender-neutral pageant has had multiple preliminary rounds at bars and breweries ahead of the finals at Rhinegeist.

Goat Petting Zoo

It wouldn't be Bockfest without goats, and Bockgest-goers of all ages can enjoy a goat petting zoo at Northern Row on Sunday. The free petting zoo runs from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and guests can also enjoy Northern Row's Cooper Hellerbock during it.

Live music acts

Throughout the weekend, Rhinegeist, Moerlein and Northern Row will all have various live music acts. Bands that will be performing throughout the weekend include Zinzinnati Bier Band, the Polka Wars, a jazz trio and more.

.05K Fun Run

There's nothing like starting the Sunday of Bockfest with a little running. The .05K Fun Run is located at Northern Row, and participants are tasked with running a whole 164 feet. Those that dare to take on the challenge and succeed are rewarded with t-shirt, medal and a beer. Click here to register for the fun run.

For a full list of Bockfest's events this weekend, click here.