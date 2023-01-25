Zip's Cafe sells Sam Hubbard-inspired burger, proceeds going to Bengals star's foundation

CINCINNATI — Want to eat what Sam Hubbard eats? One Mount Lookout restaurant is now selling a burger curated by the Bengals defensive end — and the proceeds go toward his foundation.

Zip's Cafe now has "The Playoff Patty," a meal selected by Hubbard that includes a double cheeseburger with fried onions and a side of Six Point Sauce, which the restaurant said is made by Hubbard's cousin, employee Josh O'Neill.

The popular burger spot said proceeds from "The Playoff Patty" sales go directly to Hubbard's Cupboards, The Sam Hubbard Foundation's program that provides local schools with food, school supplies and more resources students might need throughout the day.

Hubbard, a Cincinnati native, has always been a fan favorite, but it was his 98-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in Cincinnati's Wild Card win over the Baltimore Ravens that introduced him to a larger audience.

Since then, his foundation has experienced a huge jump in donations.

"He's one of us. He's a Midwesterner, he's a Cincinnati kid, it's like you're supporting yourself which is awesome," said Matt Kittell, executive director of The Sam Hubbard Foundation. "Literally, from when he was crossing the goal line, my phone was like going from 30, 40, 60 text messages of just like everyone from foundation donors, to sponsors, to friends."

Kittell said he'll look back on that play as the day the foundation changed forever.

READ MORE

'I was so scared of getting caught': Mic'd up Sam Hubbard reacts to 98-yard fumble return TD

One play changed the game for The Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30,000 raised since game-winning touchdown

Cincinnati's own Sam Hubbard runs 98-yard fumble recovery for TD in Bengals-Ravens wild card