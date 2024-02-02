Torchy's Tacos to open its first Greater Cincinnati location in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Texas-based taco chain is opening its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant later this month.

Torchy's Tacos is holding the grand opening for its Liberty Township location Wednesday, Feb 21 at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests at the grand opening will receive free limited-edition t-shirts from the restaurant, which is located at 7673 Blake Street.

Torchy's started in Austin in 2006 as a food truck before growing into a chain restaurant with dozens of locations in multiple states.

The restaurant has a variety of experimental and "damn good tacos," according to its website. Made-from-scratch taco options include Baja Shrimp, Beef Fajita, Fried Avocado, the Brushfire with Jamaican jerk chicken and more, including a "Taco of the Month." The restaurant also has breakfast tacos, chips and salsa, burritos and more.

Torchy's also serves alcohol, including margaritas, other cocktails as well as beer and wine.

This is the fourth Torchy's location in Ohio, with three other locations in the Columbus area.

"We're very excited to continue our growth in Ohio with our Liberty Township location this winter," said Mike Rypka, founder and CEO of Torchy's. "We hope to see many of our Taco Junkies and soon-to-be-fans at our Grand Opening!"