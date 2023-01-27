Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals once again head to Kansas City for the AFC championship. Kansas City is known for many things, especially its BBQ. While Cincinnati is obviously more well-known for its chili, the Tri-State area has loads of BBQ places that can compete with Kansas City's.

As the Bengals prepare to smash the Chiefs on Sunday, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.

Lucius Q

Located in Pendleton, Lucius Q is a great BBQ spot. All of Lucius Q's meats are smoked low and slow over oak and cherry wood, and customers can choose between pulled pork, brisket, rib tips, burnt ends and more. The BBQ joint also has a wide variety of craft beers, cocktails and spirits to enjoy with your meal.

Smoke Justis

Both a perfect place for game day and a BBQ restaurant, Smoke Justis has a wide menu to chose from, including a rib basket, brisket chili, mac & meat bowl and more. Other than its food, Smoke Justis is also well-known for its cocktails and drink options.

Eli's BBQ

No matter if you want pulled pork, wings or smoked ribs, Eli's BBQ has got you covered. With its two locations — East End and Findlay Market — Eli's BBQ has quite the following "based solely on word of mouth," according to its website.

Harmon's BBQ

Family-owned and -operated, Harmon's BBQ is located in Fort Mitchell. The BBQ restaurant smokes all of its meat for 14 hours, and customers can choose between brisket, pulled pork, sausage, turkey breast and ribs. Harmon's also has made-from-scratch sides to enjoy with your BBQ.

Mck's BBQ

With two locations — one in Covington and one at the Liberty Center — Mck's BBQ has a vast menu with with multiple different sauces to try with their smoked meats. Other than traditional BBQ meats, Mck's also has soups, a smoked chicken salad sandwich and more.

Just Q'in

Located in Walnut Hills, Just Q'in serves "by the pound" smoked meats and plates. You can also buy meals for groups of up to 16 people. The restaurant also hires, develops and trains individuals with barriers to employment, according to its website.

The food was so good, President Joe Biden had to stop by during his visit earlier this month.

A small business owner's conversation with the president

Pickles & Bones Barbecue

Offering carry-out and catering, Pickles & Bones Barbecue — located in Milford — features all-wood smoked BBQ by the pound. Customers can also order sandwich meals, BBQ plates and choose between tons of scratch-made sides. If you're not already full, you can also fill up on banana pudding and buttermilk peach cobbler for dessert.

RJ Four Mile Pig

RJ Four Mile Pig is not only a small-batch BBQ restaurant, but also a craft brewery and distillery. Located in Eastgate, the restaurant offers BBQ lovers all the meats they can imagine, including brisket, smoked wings and more. The restaurant also has a smaller brunch menu that features breakfast items like French toast and eggs.

Sweets & Meats BBQ

Though Sweets & Meats BBQ closed its brick-and-mortar carry-out store, the BBQ food truck and caterer is still a must-try. Customers can feast on pulled pork, brisket, rib tips and more, which are all made in the food truck's custom BBQ trailer with a hog cooker and grill. You can also opt for a "BBQ 4-way" that includes mac and cheese, your choice of protein, cole slaw and BBQ sauce that is served like a sundae.

