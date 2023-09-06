Dave's Hot Chicken to open multiple locations throughout Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI — Get your stomachs ready because a new restaurant chain is making its way to the Tri-State.

Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based fast casual chain, is set to open multiple locations throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

Seven new locations will be brought to the area by The Cincinnati Group, which owns multiple Crumbl Cookies locations around Cincinnati. It's unclear exactly where the Dave's Hot Chicken locations will be, but they are set to open over the course of the next few years.

"We are thrilled to have such an experienced group as owners and operators of Dave's Hot Chicken in the Cincinnati region and its surrounding areas," said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken. "This Cincinnati Group has a true passion for the brand, and with a vast knowledge of the business and restaurant landscapes, they will be the driving force that spearheads the brand's growth to unprecedented levels."

Dave's specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders. The restaurant's chicken can range in spice level from "No Spice" to "Reaper," and the restaurant is also known for its house-made Kale Slaw, creamy mac and cheese and fries.

Provided by Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken was founded by Arman Oganesyan, classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan and brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan as a parking lot pop-up in 2017. From there, the brand has grown into more than 120 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Outside of the upcoming locations in Ohio, there are three other Dave's locations in the Buckeye State: Warrensville Heights, Columbus and Lakewood.

"Dave's Hot Chicken offers a Nashville-hot experience that stands out from the rest, and it's exciting to be part of a group that expands the brand in Cincinnati," said Christian Bankhead, member of the Cincinnati Group. "We look forward to each opening and will actively engage in running the franchise, ensuring its success and growth."