Small business specializing in charcuterie to open brick-and-mortar cafe in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A brand new cafe focusing on all things charcuterie is set to open in Sharonville later this month.

Charcuterie Creations will be opening its first brick-and-mortar on Aug. 20 in downtown Sharonville in the former depot train station at 3327 Creek Road.

The cafe will serve sandwiches and paninis as well as "charcuterie style" options centered around cheese. Outside of food, the cafe will have wine supplied by Revel Urban Winery and roughly 10 draft beer selections from Third Eye Brewing.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome people into what we hope will be a space for laughter, community and delicious cheese," said owners Latressa Jarmon and Stacy Homan-Mangan.

The cafe itself sits in Sharonville's DORA and will have both indoor and outdoor seating. For those out and about in the DORA, Charcuterie Creations will also have its own walk-up window to order carry-out from.

Charcuterie Creations began in 2022 by Jarmon and Homan-Mangan. The duo came up with the idea after two challenging years as health care workers during the pandemic.

"We want to bring people back into community, and the best way we could imagine was through good food," the duo said.

Jarmon and Homan-Mangan initially planned to only teach workshops, but the business transformed when the two created a grazing table for a client's wedding. That table then went viral on the popular Facebook group "Chowdown Cincinnati."

"After that post there was no turning back, and we decided to go all in on this unique and popular concept," the two said.

Since the business exploded, Charcuterie Creations now serves the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana area.

Alongside the upcoming cafe, the business also focuses on food boards, lunch and brunch boxes, charcuterie design workshops and grazing tables.

The exact business hours for Charcuterie Creations' cafe have yet to be revealed.