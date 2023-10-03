Skyline is one of the top-ranked fast food chains in the US, according to Google reviews

CINCINNATI — Step aside, McDonald's and Chick-fil-A! A local delicacy beat out some popular spots to be listed as one of the top-ranked fast food chains in the U.S.

According to USA Today, Skyline Chili is listed at No. 7 in a ranking of every fast food chain in the country based on Google reviews. Skyline's average rating was 4.43 — only under Cheba Hut, In-N-Out Burger, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, Condado Tacos, Dion's and ThunderCloud Subs.

Both BIBIBOP Asian Grill and Condado Tacos are headquartered in nearby Columbus and have locations in Cincinnati. In fact, the Condado Tacos location on Vandercar Way ranks in the top 25 fast food locations in the U.S. based on Google reviews.

The Condado Tacos in Oakley has 1,264 reviews with an average rating of 4.7. Many reviews highlight the "amazing" service at that particular location.

Green District Salads' location in Fountain Square was also listed as one of the top budget restaurants in the country. That location has more than 200 reviews for an average rating of 4.9.

The lowest-rated fast food chain, according to USA Today's list, is Papa John's Pizza. Papa John's has an average rating of 3.29 on Google. Also near the bottom are popular chains like KFC, McDonald's, Wendy's and Taco Bell.

