Agave & Rye to open new location in Hamilton in summer 2024

HAMILTON, Ohio — Agave & Rye is set to open a new restaurant in Hamilton next summer.

The tequila and bourbon hall, which initially opened in Covington in 2018, is opening its Hamilton location at the former Ritzi Auto Body site in 2024.

The new location marks the first Agave & Rye restaurant in the Hamilton area, and its Agave & Rye's 17th location overall. Other Agave & Rye locations in the Tri-State area include the original Covington location, Rookwood and Liberty Center.

The restaurant and bar will offer more than 70 varieties of tequila and bourbon, as well as craft cocktails, beer and wine.

In terms of food, guests can expect a broad menu, including Agave & Rye's street tacos, such as "The Crown Jewel," which features truffle mac 'n cheese and lobster.

"We are thrilled to bring the Agave & Rye experience to Main Street in Hamilton," said Yavonne Sarber, co-founder and CEO of Agave & Rye. "Hamilton has been incredibly welcoming to us, and we are eager to expand our footprint in this vibrant, hardworking city. Our team is dedicated to providing our guests with an epic dining adventure that combines bold flavors and innovative cocktails."

Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith called Agave & Rye a missing piece in Hamilton's Main Street puzzle.

"With great coffee at True West, farm-to-table options at The Farmer's Collective, food trucks at The HUB, ice cream at village parlor, craft beer at Fretboard Public House, pizza at Richards, great American fare at Billy Yanks on Main Street, drinks at The 513 Bar, and other fun options like Smoochies and Main Circuit, we will now have epic tacos and margaritas," Smith said. "Not only will Main Street act as an entertainment district for Hamilton, it will be an entertainment district for Southwest Ohio and Miami University students."

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming restaurant in October.