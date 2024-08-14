Parlor Doughnuts to open its first-ever Cincinnati store in Anderson Township this weekend

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Calling all doughnut lovers on Cincinnati's east side — a new doughnut shop is opening in Anderson Township.

Parlor Doughnuts, a national gourmet doughnut and coffee concept, is opening its first Cincinnati-area — and Ohio — store Saturday, Aug. 17. The store is located at 7835 Beechmont Avenue.

Parlor offers a variety of bakery items, but it is known for its "Famous Layered Doughnuts." Layered Doughnut flavors include French toast, maple bacon, cookies 'n cream, churro, coconut cream filled, strawberry shortcake, dreamsicle and many more.

Other than the layered doughnuts, Parlor also has vegan and gluten-friendly options, keto-friendly products, breakfast treats, specialty coffee drinks and more. For the shop's full menu, click here.

The doughnut shop was founded in Evansville, Indiana, in 2019 by Darrick Hayden, his son Noah, and restaurateur Josh Tudela. The Anderson Township franchise shop is owned by co-owners Cody Parrent and Adam Atwood.

"We are thrilled to bring Parlor's products, brand and mission to Cincinnati - a place that appreciates delicious food, offers Midwestern hospitality and takes pride in calling the Queen City home," Parrent and Atwood said.

Parrent and Atwood said they hope to create a "place that facilitates conversation and community" and evokes an old-timey 1900s Victorian home parlor, which were meant as a conversation center.

"Our ownership group is excited to bring a business to your community that values giving back, including a passion for active military, veterans and first responders," the owners said.

Atwood and Parrent also have plans to open six other shops across the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

The Anderson Township shop will be open seven days a week. Here's when you can get your doughnut fill:



Monday-Saturday — 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday — 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.