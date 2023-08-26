Over-the-Rhine's self-serve bar Copper & Flame to permanently shut down

CINCINNATI — An Over-the-Rhine bar and restaurant has announced it will be permanently shutting down.

Copper & Flame, located at 1115 Vine Street, will close its doors on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The self-pour bar announced its closure Saturday on social media.

"We're going out just like we came in — serving Cincinnati's raddest beers and amazing street food," the bar said.

Owner Kathy O'Connell and partner Brandon Hughes opened Copper & Flame opened in June 2021 within the former location of The Rook. The bar and restaurant had 68 taps with curated craft beer, wine and cocktails that customers could choose to drink. Copper & Flame's kitchen had a focus on South Asian and South American street food offerings, as well as some American traditional options.

The social media post alludes to money being the cause of Copper & Flame's closure.

"Sadly, the losses piled up too high. My pocket is empty. My CCs maxed long ago. I had to tap out," the post says.

The post also makes reference to lawyers possibly getting involved.

"I'm proud AF of what we've accomplished, so we're giving it one last rip next week...to help the staff make some money...maybe help me pay whatever gaggle of lawyers I need...and to have some fun knowing we gave it everything we had," the post says.

For its final week of business, Copper & Flame is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday.