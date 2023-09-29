New rooftop restaurant with unique wood-fired grill, Opal, opens in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A new rooftop bar and restaurant has opened its doors in Covington.

Opal Rooftop, which is owned by Bill and Morgan Whitlow, has officially opened to the public. The restaurant sits atop the seventh floor of the Republic Bank building along Madison Avenue.

Other than Opal, the Whitlows also own Rich's Proper Food & Drink and Wenzel Whiskey.

The new restaurant's name was inspired by the gemstone, and the Whitlows said Opal Rooftop "differs from ever angle you approach it."

"When people come to Opal, they're stepping foot into a one-of-a-kind experience, and we believe that's what really will set us apart," Bill Whitlow said.

Whitlow said the biggest differentiator between Opal and other restaurants is its "unmatched" 360-degree views of downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Alongside its views, Opal also has a unique Grillworks grill, which is the first of its kind within a two-hour drive of Cincinnati.

Opal Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

The grills are used for a variety of reasons, such as grilling, broiling, smoking and more, and many celebrity chefs use them, as well as the legendary James Beard.

Opal Rooftop Restaurant & Grill

The restaurant's menu will be chef-driven due to the one-of-a-kind open-fire grill, which is a centerpiece for restaurant.

"With the grill being Opal's centerpiece, there's a world of options we can create with it," Executive Chef Eric Polhamus said.

Polhamus said guests can expect dishes made from fresh, local fare and products. Outside of food, the restaurant will have a variety of wines and a craft cocktail menu.

Morgan Whitlow said the restaurant's decor is filled with pops of color set to dark backdrops, intricate light fixtures, reflective materials and several seating areas throughout the restaurant for guests to enjoy.

"People will step off the elevator wondering what they're walking into," Morgan Whitlow said.

Those interested in dining at Opal can click here to make reservations beginning Oct. 3.

"All of us have poured our hearts and souls into this place," Morgan Whitlow said. "We can't wait to welcome guests to experience all Opal has to offer."