More than 50 Tri-State restaurants to participate in Asian Cuisine Week from Jan. 22-28

CINCINNATI — More than 50 restaurants are set to participate this upcoming week in Asian Cuisine Week.

The 5th annual Asian Cuisine Week takes place from Jan. 22-28, and participating restaurants will be offering chef-curated dishes, secret menu items and specials throughout the week.

The restaurants participating will be serving multiple types of cuisines, including Cambodian, Filipino, Japanese, Nepalese, Thai and more. Among the participating restaurants are Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, Fortune Noodle House, Onolicious Hawaii, Teak, Thai Express and more.

Some specials served during Asian Food Week include Decibel's "Corn Dog Flight," Kanji OTR is offering 50% off certain appetizers and Phat Banh Mi will have a "Taste of Vietnam" deal, to name a few. You can view each restaurant's specials here.

The cuisine week is hosted by Asianati, which is the same organization that hosts Asian Food Fest and the Asian Night Market at BLINK, and its purpose is to celebrate the diversity of Asian cuisine, as well as celebrating local Asian restaurants.

Those who want to participate in Asian Cuisine Week can also track each restaurant that visit with a Food Passport. Click here to learn how to download and use the Food Passport.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants:

