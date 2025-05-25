Milkshake, gourmet chocolate shop chain to open first Cincinnati-area location

MASON, Ohio — If you've got a sweet tooth, you can rejoice — because a nationwide milkshake chain is opening its first location in the Cincinnati area.

MilkShake Factory, which first opened in Pittsburgh in 1914, is set to open a location next week in Mason. Just minutes away from Kings Island and Great Wolf Lodge, the new "dessert destination" will open at 2144 Kings Mills Road on Saturday, May 31.

The Mason location, which is owned by husband-and-wife duo Tracy and Joe Carter, will offer a wide variety of hand-spun milkshakes and small-batch, premium chocolates. Tracy said she discovered the location in Mason and thought it would be a perfect fit for the chain.

"With so many families, attractions and visitors passing through Mason, we saw a real opportunity to bring something special to the area," Tracy said. "MilkShake Factory is all about creating joyful moments, and we're excited to become part of the community's everyday celebrations."

MilkShake Factory's menu will include signature shakes such as Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, Campfire S'mores, Cookies & Cream and more. There will also be non-dairy shake options, as well as chocolate options like Molten Chocolate Cups and chocolate barks.

Provided by MilkShake Factory

The Mason location is one of two locations in Ohio. A Columbus spot is also set to open the same day as the Mason store, and MilkShake Factory has two additional stores planned for the Buckeye State. There are also more than 25 other locations nationwide.

To celebrate its May 31 grand opening, the Mason location will be offering a "buy one, get one free" deal on all shakes, sundaes and molten cups from noon to 4 p.m. The grand opening will also have a DJ, free MilkShake Factory t-shirts for the first 100 guests and a special prize basket for the first customer in line.

MilkShake Factory's Mason store will be open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m. each day.