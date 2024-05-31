Jose Salazar to open Safi wine bar inside former restaurant space

CINCINNATI — Award-winning chef Jose Salazar is set to open his Moroccan-inspired wine bar in Over-the-Rhine.

Salazar is opening Safi into the former Republic Street space of his eponymous restaurant, Salazar. Safi is set to open Friday at noon.

The opening of Safi comes just six months after the chef and business owner closed Salazar, which had been in the space for 10 years. Other than Salazar, and now Safi, the chef also owns Mita's in downtown Cincinnati, Goose & Elder in OTR and Daylily in Columbia-Tusculum.

When he closed the restaurant, Salazar said that his team was searching for a larger, more efficient space for "Salazar 2.0," but that location has not been announced yet.

"As I've said before, it's bittersweet to be opening Safi in the same space that housed Salazar for a decade," Salazar said. "However, we are super excited at the prospect of another successful business. The neighborhood has been vocal in sharing our excitement and we can't wait to host everyone in this brand-new space."

The inspiration behind Safi comes from a trip Salazar and his wife took to Morocco.

Differing from the overall atmosphere of Salazar, the newly transformed space's interior is more lounge-like with "dark and moody colors" to evoke a "Marrakesh nightlife vibe."

Provided by 3CDC/Hailey Bollinger

The wine bar will have "something for every taste," with a variety of wines, beers, cocktails and even non-alcoholic options like espresso, Moroccan mint tea and more.

In terms of food, Safi will have small plates, such as warm marinated olives, shaved duck salami, Moroccan spiced almonds, beef kefta, and more. There will also be Moroccan pastries such as Briwat.

Provided by 3CDC/Hailey Bollinger

Lindzie Gunnels, director of commercial leasing for 3CDC, said the 3CDC team was confident Salazar would bring an "elevated, creative concept" to the space.

"It's exciting that Safi was able to come together so quickly and add to the range of options available on the OTR culinary scene," Gunnels said.

Safi will open Wednesdays through Fridays at 5 p.m., Saturdays at noon and Sundays at 5 p.m. The bar will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

